Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tsholotsho"

Page Discussion
 
Line 21: Line 21:
  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Tsholotsho North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Tsholotsho North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Sethulo Ndebele]] of MDC with 4 827 votes or 375.64 percent,
+
* [[Sethulo Ndebele]] of MDC with 4 827 votes or 375.64 percent, ''(sic)''
* [[Jonathan Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 4 163 votes or 323.97 percent,
+
* [[Jonathan Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 4 163 votes or 323.97 percent, ''(sic)''
 
* [[Roselene Nkomo]] of MDC-T with 242 votes or 18.83 percent,
 
* [[Roselene Nkomo]] of MDC-T with 242 votes or 18.83 percent,
 
* [[Absalon Dube]] of ZAPU with 222 votes or 17.28 percent.
 
* [[Absalon Dube]] of ZAPU with 222 votes or 17.28 percent.
'''Total''' '''1 285 votes'''
+
'''Total''' '''1 285 votes''' (sic)
 +
''(These results do not add, nor is it possible to receive over 300 percent of the vote!)''  
  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Tsholotsho South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Tsholotsho South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Latest revision as of 14:13, 18 January 2023

Tsholotsho village (formerly Tjolotjo) is in a district in Matabeleland North Province. It is 65km NW of Nyamandhlovu. The name means "the herd of the elephant".

Location/History

An industrial school was founded there in 1921. In 1941, it was moved to Esigodini. The buildings were then used as an experimental sub-station of the Matopos Research Station.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

Tsholotsho was later divided into two political constituencies, Tsholotsho North and Tsholotsho South.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho North returned to Parliament:

Total 1 285 votes (sic) (These results do not add, nor is it possible to receive over 300 percent of the vote!)

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

Total 11 124 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

The Tsholotsho South National Assembly seat fell vacant in August 2021 following the death of Zenzo Sibanda (ZANU-PF) who succumbed to Covid-19.[1]

Tsholotsho North

This constituency contains 10 wards which constitute of ward 1 to 9 and 21 of Tsholotsho Rural District. Jonathan Moyo was the Member of Parliament of this constituency in 2015. [2]

Tsholotsho South

The constituency comprises of 12 wards which are wards 10 to 19, 20 and 22.[3] The Member of Parliament of this constituency was Zenzo Sibanda in 2016.

Population

According to the 2012 population census, Tsholotsho has 115 119 people.[4]

NoViolet Bulawayo was born in the district.

Schools and Infrastructure

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See Magama Secondary School.

Tsholotsho North

Tsholotsho South

The constituency has 30 primary schools and 13 secondary schools comprising of 5 A’ level schools and 8 O’ level schools. Of all schools and only Tsholotsho High School offers boarding facilities whereas the rest operate as Day schools. There are 6 health centers in Tsholotsho South namely, Tsholotsho district hospital, Tsholotsho rural hospital, Madlangombe rural hospital and Makaza, Bubude, Nkunzi rural health centers. The health centres are found in wards 22, 14, 17, 19, and 10. There are 28 business centers in the constituency of which 10 centers are electrified. One business center in ward 22 has a police post, and a sub-post office. [3]

Further Reading

[5]
[6]

References

  1. Mandla Tshuma, CCC, ZANU-PF Tsholotsho South candidates woo voters, CITE, Published: February 8, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
  2. , Tsholotsho North, Zimbabwe Election Support Network, published: 2015, retrieved: June 21, 2016
  3. 3.0 3.1 , Tsholotsho South Constituency Profile, Parliament of Zimbabwe, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 21, 2016
  4. , Matebeleland North Provincial Report, ZimStat, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 21, 2016
  5. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  6. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"




References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tsholotsho&oldid=122590"