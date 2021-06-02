Difference between revisions of "Tsholotsho High School"
Revision as of 13:51, 2 June 2021
Tsholotsho High School is in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Tsholotsho.
Telephone: 0387308, 0387208, 0387497.
Cell: +263 71 800 1732
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TsholotshoHighSchool/
History
It was established in 1977 as Tsholotsho Secondary School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Headmaster - Mr S Dube.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.