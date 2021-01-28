Dr Dr Tsitsi Chawatama is a Zimbabwean born medical doctor who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom.

Career

In January 2021, Chawatama joined Save the Children.

At the time Tsitsi Chiwatama joined Save the Children she was involved with three other NGOs; as a trustee of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.

She is also vice-chair of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities in the UK, Europe and Africa; and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.[1]

