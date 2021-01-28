Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Chawatama"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Dr '''Dr Tsitsi Chawatama''' is a Zimbabwean born medical doctor who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London...")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Dr '''Dr Tsitsi Chawatama''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born medical doctor who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom.
+
Dr '''Dr Tsitsi Chawatama''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born paediatrician who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom.
 +
 
 +
==Education==
 +
 
 +
Chawatama holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from the London School and a Masters in International Child Health from the University College London.<ref name="SE"/>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
 +
Chawatama spent her formative years in [[Zimbabwe]] before working in Ethiopia as a Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health/Volunteer Service Overseas Fellow on a UNICEF funded initiative developing an education program, whilst contributing to the improvement of neonatal and paediatric services including HIV care.<ref name="SE"/>
  
In January 2021, Chawatama joined Save the Children.
+
In January 2021, Chawatama joined Save the Children.<ref name="S"/>
  
At the time Tsitsi Chiwatama joined Save the Children she was involved with three other NGOs; as a trustee of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.
+
At the time Tsitsi Chiwatama joined Save the Children she was involved with three other NGOs. On 16 July 2015 Chawatama was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.<ref name="SE"/>
  
 
She is also vice-chair of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities in the UK, Europe and Africa; and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.<ref name="S">[https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/news/media-centre/press-releases/nhs-paediatrician-to-chair-save-the-children-uk NHS PAEDIATRICIAN TO CHAIR SAVE THE CHILDREN UK], ''Save the Children'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>
 
She is also vice-chair of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities in the UK, Europe and Africa; and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.<ref name="S">[https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/news/media-centre/press-releases/nhs-paediatrician-to-chair-save-the-children-uk NHS PAEDIATRICIAN TO CHAIR SAVE THE CHILDREN UK], ''Save the Children'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
Chawatama is a member of the Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health (RCPCH) and the Children’s HIV Association UK (CHIVA).<ref name="SE">[https://sentebale.org/dr-tsitsi-chawatama-joins-the-sentebale-board-of-trustees/ Dr Tsitsi Chawatama joins the Sentebale Board], ''Sentebale'', Published: July 2015, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Revision as of 15:44, 28 January 2021

Dr Dr Tsitsi Chawatama is a Zimbabwean born paediatrician who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom.

Education

Chawatama holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from the London School and a Masters in International Child Health from the University College London.[1]

Career

Chawatama spent her formative years in Zimbabwe before working in Ethiopia as a Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health/Volunteer Service Overseas Fellow on a UNICEF funded initiative developing an education program, whilst contributing to the improvement of neonatal and paediatric services including HIV care.[1]

In January 2021, Chawatama joined Save the Children.[2]

At the time Tsitsi Chiwatama joined Save the Children she was involved with three other NGOs. On 16 July 2015 Chawatama was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.[1]

She is also vice-chair of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities in the UK, Europe and Africa; and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.[2]

Chawatama is a member of the Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health (RCPCH) and the Children’s HIV Association UK (CHIVA).[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Dr Tsitsi Chawatama joins the Sentebale Board, Sentebale, Published: July 2015, Retrieved: January 28, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 NHS PAEDIATRICIAN TO CHAIR SAVE THE CHILDREN UK, Save the Children, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tsitsi_Chawatama&oldid=98202"