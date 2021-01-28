At the time Tsitsi Chiwatama joined Save the Children she was involved with three other NGOs. On 16 July 2015 Chawatama was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Duke of Sussex to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.<ref name="SE"/>

Dr Dr Tsitsi Chawatama is a Zimbabwean born paediatrician who has worked in Ethiopia and is based at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom.

Education

Chawatama holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from the London School and a Masters in International Child Health from the University College London.[1]

Career

In January 2021, Chawatama joined Save the Children.[2]

She is also vice-chair of AFRUCA-Safeguarding Children, which promotes the protection of children from BAME communities in the UK, Europe and Africa; and is a safeguarding trustee of UK-Med which responds to health emergency responses around the world.[2]

Chawatama is a member of the Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health (RCPCH) and the Children’s HIV Association UK (CHIVA).[1]