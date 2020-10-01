Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Dangarembga"

Professor Jean McNeil , International co-ordinator for Literature, Drama and Creative Writer and responsible for the ICCW programme, said: “We are incredibly excited and gratified to appoint Tsitsi Dangarembga to this position. Tsitsi is one of Africa’s best-known and respected writers. She is also a filmmaker, mentor to writers and filmmakers, and advocate for the arts. We also applaud that her novel This Mournable Body (Faber, 2020) has been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize . ” <ref name=" jamesmurua "> [https:// www.jamesmurua .com/tsitsi - dangarembga -appointed-university-of-east-anglia-international-chair-of-creative-writing-africa /], '' James Murua ' s Literary, Published: 30 September, 2020 , Accessed : 1 October, 2020 '' </ref>

In May 2016 , Dangarembga was selected by the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center for their 2015 Artists in Residency Programme .<ref name=" prabook ">[https:// prabook .com /web /tsitsi . dangarembga/ 3745290 ], '' Prabook' ', Retrieved : 7 July 2020</ref>

Tsitsi Dangarembga said: “I am honoured to be appointed International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa) at UEA. This position enables me to continue to pursue my long-time passion of raising awareness concerning the importance of creative writing in society in southern Africa. It is a welcome opportunity for me and emerging African writers to connect with the highly distinguished UEA programme in Creative Writing.”

On 29 September 2020, Tsitsi Dangarembga was appointed the University of East Anglia International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa). The University of East Anglia clearly recognised the pull of one of the most respected names in African Letters as they appointed the Zimbabwean the International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa). This new position will be offered to four more prominent writers over the next five years from the Asia, Australasia, the Americas and the Middle East, each with a year-long remit to find, nurture and promote new voices from that region. She will be supported by the university’s Creative Writing department to deliver events, masterclasses and workshops. The International Chair initiative will be complemented by Global Voices scholarships, offering 50 fully paid places on the university’s competitive MA course over five years.

While studying at the German Film and Television Academy, Dangarembga produced films including a documentary for German television. She wrote and directed the feature film Everyone’s Child, which was released in 1996.

Tsitsi Dangarembga is one of the important writers working in the last fifty years. Her debut novel ''Nervous Conditions'' (1988) was hailed by Doris Lessing as one of the most important novels of the twentieth century and was included in the BBC’s 2018 list of the 100 books that shaped the world. The ''Book of Not'' (2006) and ''This Mournable Body'' (2018) complete the Tambudzai Trilogy with the latter being shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

The first book written by Dangarembga was titled "The Letter" which she published in 1985. She also released a played called "She no longer weeps" but her break came in 1988 when she published ''[[ Nervous Conditions ]]'' and went on to propel her to international acclaim. Tsitsi also produced the movie ''[[ Everyone's Child ]]'' being one of her most celebrated.<ref name="gradesaver"/> It was also the first feature film to be directed by a black Zimbabwean woman. Following up on the success of Nervous Conditions, she went on to publish a sequel to the novel in 2006, titled "Book of Not". The book went on to become a trilogy with the publication of '' Chronicle of an Indomitable Daughter '' in 2013.<ref name="gradesaver"/>

Tsitsi Dangarembga is an award-winning one of the most accomplished writer, film producer from Zimbabwe. She is mostly known for her award -winning book Nervous Conditions and wrote a play, She No Longer Weeps on which the screenplay for the film Neria was based.

Background

Tsitsi was born on February 4, 1959, in Rhodesia, now called Zimbabwe, in the town of Mutoko.[1] She spent her early life in the United Kingdom before moving back to Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia.[2]

Education

She completed part of her education in Mutare at Hartzell Secondary School.[2] Dangarembga studied medicine at Cambridge University but returned home soon after Zimbabwe was internationally recognised in 1980. She took up psychology at the University of Zimbabwe and became a member of a drama group. She then continued her education later in Berlin at the German Film and Television Academy, where she studied film direction and produced several film productions, including a documentary for German television.

Career

The first book written by Dangarembga was titled "The Letter" which she published in 1985. She also released a played called "She no longer weeps" but her break came in 1988 when she published Nervous Conditions and went on to propel her to international acclaim. Tsitsi also produced the movie Everyone's Child being one of her most celebrated.[2] It was also the first feature film to be directed by a black Zimbabwean woman. Following up on the success of Nervous Conditions, she went on to publish a sequel to the novel in 2006, titled "Book of Not". The book went on to become a trilogy with the publication of Chronicle of an Indomitable Daughter in 2013.[2]

Tsitsi Dangarembga is one of the important writers working in the last fifty years. Her debut novel Nervous Conditions (1988) was hailed by Doris Lessing as one of the most important novels of the twentieth century and was included in the BBC’s 2018 list of the 100 books that shaped the world. The Book of Not (2006) and This Mournable Body (2018) complete the Tambudzai Trilogy with the latter being shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Publications

The Third One (play)

(play) Lost of the Soil (play): 1983

(play): 1983 The Letter (short story): 1985, published in Whispering Land

(short story): 1985, published in She No Longer Weeps : 1987

: 1987 Nervous Conditions: 1988, ISBN 9781919772288

The Book of Not (Sequel to Nervous Conditions): 2006, ISBN 9780954702373

(Sequel to Nervous Conditions): 2006, ISBN 9780954702373 Chronicle of an Indomitable Daughter (Trilogy to Nervous Conditions): 2013

(Trilogy to Nervous Conditions): 2013 This Mournable Body: 2018, ISBN 9781555978129

Films Directed

Neria (1993) (story writing)

(1993) (story writing) The Great Beauty Conspiracy (1994)

(1994) Passport to Kill (1994)

(1994) Schwarzmarkt (1995)

(1995) Everyone's Child (1996)

(1996) The Puppeteer (1996)

(1996) Zimbabwe Birds , with Olaf Koschke (1988)

, with Olaf Koschke (1988) On the Border (2000)

(2000) Hard Earth – Land Rights in Zimbabwe (2001)

(2001) Ivory (2001)

(2001) Elephant People (2002)

(2002) Mother’s Day (2004)

(2004) High Hopes (2004)

(2004) At the Water (2005)

(2005) Growing Stronger (2005)

(2005) Kare Kare Zvako (2005)

(2005) Peretera Maneta (2006)

(2006) The Sharing Day (2008)

(2008) I Want a Wedding Dress (2010)

(2010) Ungochani (2010)

(2010) Nyami Nyami Amaji Abulozi (2011

Awards & Achievements

A former medical and psychology student, Tsitsi Dangarembga is the first black Zimbabwean woman to direct a feature film and is the author of the prize-winning novel Nervous Conditions. She has written in several genres, including a work of short fiction, a novel, a stage play, and two screenplays. The novel, Nervous Conditions, was first published in Zimbabwe in 1987, but soon thereafter was also issued in England and the United States. In 1989, it won the African section of the Commonwealth Writers Prize. Prior to this award, Dangarembga had won the second prize in a short story competition of the Swedish aid-organization, SIDA. Moreover, the novel Nervous Conditions was named as one of the top 100 books that have changed the world.

In 2006, The Independent named Dangarembga one of the fifty greatest artists shaping the African Continent.

In May 2016, Dangarembga was selected by the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center for their 2015 Artists in Residency Programme.[3]

Appointed University of East Anglia Chair of Creative Writing (Africa)

On 29 September 2020, Tsitsi Dangarembga was appointed the University of East Anglia International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa). The University of East Anglia clearly recognised the pull of one of the most respected names in African Letters as they appointed the Zimbabwean the International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa). This new position will be offered to four more prominent writers over the next five years from the Asia, Australasia, the Americas and the Middle East, each with a year-long remit to find, nurture and promote new voices from that region. She will be supported by the university’s Creative Writing department to deliver events, masterclasses and workshops. The International Chair initiative will be complemented by Global Voices scholarships, offering 50 fully paid places on the university’s competitive MA course over five years.

Tsitsi Dangarembga said: “I am honoured to be appointed International Chair of Creative Writing (Africa) at UEA. This position enables me to continue to pursue my long-time passion of raising awareness concerning the importance of creative writing in society in southern Africa. It is a welcome opportunity for me and emerging African writers to connect with the highly distinguished UEA programme in Creative Writing.”

Professor Jean McNeil, International co-ordinator for Literature, Drama and Creative Writer and responsible for the ICCW programme, said: “We are incredibly excited and gratified to appoint Tsitsi Dangarembga to this position. Tsitsi is one of Africa’s best-known and respected writers. She is also a filmmaker, mentor to writers and filmmakers, and advocate for the arts. We also applaud that her novel This Mournable Body (Faber, 2020) has been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize.”[4]

Trivia

Nervous Conditions was the first novel to be published in English by a black Zimbabwean woman.[2]

Arrest

She was arrested on 31 July 2020 for holding placards denouncing corruption by senior government officials. She was granted ZWL$5,000 bail by a Harare Magistrate at the Harare Magistrate Court on 1 August 2020 together with Julie Barnes. The bail conditions include surrendering her passport and reporting to the nearest police station once a week.[5]