Tsitsi joined politics in ''' 2013 ''' after she contested under women quota system. <ref name="b24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-32737-article-border gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps],'' Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018''</ref>

Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested in the 2013 election for the [[Mazowe]] House of Assembly seat after being chosen as one of the candidates under Zanu-PF's women quota system.<ref name="b24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-32737-article-border gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps],'' Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018''</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

'''Tsitsi Gezi''' is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late [[Border Gezi]]. ''' Tsitsi ''' is also the deputy speaker of parliament ( ''' 2018-2023 ''' ). She is a member of [[Zanu PF]].

'''Tsitsi Gezi''' is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late [[Border Gezi]]. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023).She is a member of the [[Zanu - PF]] party .

Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023). She is a member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: to Border Gezi.



School / Education

Primary: Chigwida Primary School, and Mvurwi Primary School Secondary.

Secondary: Holy Rosary Secondary School. [1]



Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested under women quota system. [2]

Events