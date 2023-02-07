Pindula

Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023).She is a member of the Zanu-PF party.

  
==Education==
==Personal Details==
'''Born:'''
'''Marriage:''' to Border Gezi.
  
She attended Chigwida Primary School, Mvurwi Primary School Secondary and Holy Rosary Secondary School.
==School / Education==
'''Primary:''' Chigwida Primary School, and Mvurwi Primary School Secondary.
'''Secondary:''' Holy Rosary Secondary School.
  
==Joining Politics==
==Service/Career==
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
|+ Mashonaland Central
|-
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
|-
| Faith Chakwera || '''Bacillia Majaya''' || '''Gertrude Chibagu'''
 +
|-
| Patricia Chimbiri || Evangelista Kaundikisa || '''Dorothy Kadungure'''
 +
|-
| Alice Mutandwa || Thamari Chikumbirike || '''Elizabeth Shongedza'''
 +
|-
| Patience Kamhuka || Maideyi Chaka || '''Dorothy Mashonganyika'''
 +
|-
| Acknowledge Simiyoni || January Sawuke || '''Tsitsi Gezi'''
 +
|-
| Fortunate Tepu || Doreen Mumba || Tasusuvara Musona
 +
|}
  
Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested in the 2013 election for the Mazowe House of Assembly seat after being chosen as one of the candidates under Zanu-PF's women quota system.

[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Tsitsi Gezi
Hon-Gezi-Tsitsi-9.jpg
Born (1970-08-09) August 9, 1970 (age 52)
Lomagundi
OccupationPolitician, Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
Years active2018-2023
Political partyZanu-PF
Spouse(s)Border Gezi

Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023). She is a member of Zanu PF.

Personal Details

Born:
Marriage: to Border Gezi.

School / Education

Primary: Chigwida Primary School, and Mvurwi Primary School Secondary.
Secondary: Holy Rosary Secondary School. [1]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland Central
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Faith Chakwera Bacillia Majaya Gertrude Chibagu
Patricia Chimbiri Evangelista Kaundikisa Dorothy Kadungure
Alice Mutandwa Thamari Chikumbirike Elizabeth Shongedza
Patience Kamhuka Maideyi Chaka Dorothy Mashonganyika
Acknowledge Simiyoni January Sawuke Tsitsi Gezi
Fortunate Tepu Doreen Mumba Tasusuvara Musona

Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested under women quota system. [2]

Events

References

  1. Open Parly ZW, Facebook, Published: September 3, 2019, Retrieved: 30 December 2021
  2. gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps, Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018
