'''Tsitsi Gezi''' is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late [[Border Gezi]]. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023).She is a member of
'''Tsitsi Gezi''' is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late [[Border Gezi]]. Tsitsiis also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023). She is a member of [[Zanu PF]].
Chigwida Primary School, Mvurwi Primary School Secondary
Holy Rosary Secondary School.
Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested
Tsitsi joined politics in 2013after she contested under women quota system.
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:28, 7 February 2023
|Tsitsi Gezi
|Born
|August 9, 1970
Lomagundi
|Occupation
|Politician, Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
|Years active
|2018-2023
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Border Gezi
Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023). She is a member of Zanu PF.
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: to Border Gezi.
School / Education
Primary: Chigwida Primary School, and Mvurwi Primary School Secondary.
Secondary: Holy Rosary Secondary School. [1]
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested under women quota system. [2]
Events
References
- ↑ Open Parly ZW, Facebook, Published: September 3, 2019, Retrieved: 30 December 2021
- ↑ gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps, Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018