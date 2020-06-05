Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Gezi"

Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested in the 2013 election for the [[Mazowe]] House of Assembly seat after being chosen as one of the candidates under Zanu-PF's women quota system.<ref name="b24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-32737-article-border gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps],'' Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018''</ref> She is wife to the Late National Hero, member of Women’s League in Zanu PF (Dambanzava District 2013-2018) and current Member of the Provincial Women’s League Mash Central.

Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023). She is a member of the Zanu-PF party.

Background

She was born on the 9th of August 1970 in Lomagundi and she is the widow of the late Zanu PF National Commissar Border Gezi.[1] She worked a the late Border Gezi's maid around 1992 before she was married to the late former Zanu PF political commissar.

Education

She attended Chigwida and Mvurwi Primary Schools and later Holy Rosary Secondary School for her secondary education. She is a Zimbabwe Open University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Development and Gender Studies.

Career

Political

Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested in the 2013 election for the Mazowe House of Assembly seat after being chosen as one of the candidates under Zanu-PF's women quota system.[2] She is wife to the Late National Hero, member of Women’s League in Zanu PF (Dambanzava District 2013-2018) and current Member of the Provincial Women’s League Mash Central.

Professional

She is the Managing Director Gezi Enterprises, Managing Director Hozana Construction and current Managing Director Kwayedza Farm.