Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Gezi"

|Tsitsi Gezi
|Occupation
|Politician, Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
|Years active
|2018-2023
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Border Gezi
Tsitsi Gezi is a Zimbabwean politician and wife to the late Border Gezi. Tsitsi is also the deputy speaker of parliament (2018-2023).She is a member of the Zanu-PF party.
Joining Politics
Tsitsi joined politics in 2013 after she contested in the 2013 election for the Mazowe House of Assembly seat after being chosen as one of the candidates under Zanu-PF's women quota system.[1]
References
- ↑ gezi's widow follows his footsteps.html Border Gezi's widow follows his footsteps, Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 12 Sep 2018