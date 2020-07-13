Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Kaja"

In July 2018, Tsitsi Kaja was elected to Ward 5 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 822 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Zvimba RDC with 822 votes, beating Doreen Mun'an'a, independent with 402 votes, Rufaro Gwenzi of NPF with 66 votes, Chenjerayi Nyani of MDC-Alliance with 54 votes and Rossoll Virimayi Mereki of ZIPP with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

