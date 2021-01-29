Pindula

Tsitsi Madoda

Tsitsi Grace Madoda is a Zimbabwean broadcaster and one of the founding members of CMedia Africa an award-winning creative agency and content production house.

Background

Husband

She is married to Mike Madoda.

Children

Tsitsi and Mike Madoda have three children.

Career

She is the General Manager at CMedia Africa.[1]

