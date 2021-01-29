Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Madoda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Tsitsi Madoda'''Tsitsi Grace Madoda''' is a Zimbabwean broadcaster and one of the founding members of CMedia Africa an award-winning creat...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:12, 29 January 2021
Tsitsi Grace Madoda is a Zimbabwean broadcaster and one of the founding members of CMedia Africa an award-winning creative agency and content production house.
Background
Husband
She is married to Mike Madoda.
Children
Tsitsi and Mike Madoda have three children.
Career
She is the General Manager at CMedia Africa.[1]
References
- ↑ Team- CMedia Africa, CMedia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 29, 2021