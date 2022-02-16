Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Ziweya"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 08:08, 16 February 2022

In July 2018, Tsitsi Ziweya was elected to Ward 3 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1736 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutare Municipality with 1736 votes, beating Luckson Chinhoi of Zanu-PF with 639 votes, Stewart Kudzai Chilonda, independent with 302 votes, Chiduku Shailet of PRC with 129 votes and Pardon Mukumba of ZIPP with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
