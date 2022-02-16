Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Ziweya"

''' 2018 ''' – elected to Ward 3 [[Mutare Municipality ]] with 1736 votes, beating [[Luckson Chinhoi]] of Zanu-PF with 639 votes, [[Stewart Kudzai Chilonda]], independent with 302 votes, [[Chiduku Shailet]] of PRC with 129 votes and [[Pardon Mukumba]] of ZIPP with 26 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

