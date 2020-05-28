Difference between revisions of "Tsitsi Ziweya"

In July 2018, Tsitsi Ziweya was elected to Ward 3 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1736 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutare Municipality with 1736 votes, beating Luckson Chinhoi of Zanu-PF with 639 votes, Stewart Kudzai Chilonda, independent with 302 votes, Chiduku Shailet of PRC with 129 votes and Pardon Mukumba of ZIPP with 26 votes. [1]

