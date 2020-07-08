Difference between revisions of "Tsunga Matara"

In July 2018, Tsunga Matara was elected to Ward 6 Sanyati RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1277 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Sanyati RDC with 1277 votes, beating Tawanda Chinosengwa of MDC-Alliance with 265 votes and Silus Chikaura of PRC with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]