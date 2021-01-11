Tsvangirai Mukwazhi is an award-winning Zimbabwean photographer who has had his works exhibited in Mali, Netherlands, Germany and several countries in Europe Asia and Africa.

Education

He holds a Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from CCOSA where he graduated from in 2000. Mukwazhi also has a Diploma in Photography from the African United Colleges in South Africa.

Career

Mukwazhi has had his works published in several international publications among them Newsweek, Time Magazine, and The New York Times.[1]

Losing Equipment To Thieves

On 11 January 2021 thieves broke into his car whilst he was outside Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour and got away with his laptop and some cash. Mukwazhi managed to get a picture of the vehicle as it got away and posted it on social media.

Gwanza

Mukwazhi is involved in Photography Training through the Market Photo Workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa and is also co-founder of Gwanza, an arts and Photography body that offers training to local photographers as well as organising annual photographic exhibitions in Zimbabwe.[1]

Awards

CNN African Photographer Award (2002) and (2007)

World Press Photo Joop Swart Masterclass (2002)

Gender and Media Photojournalist of the year for Southern Africa (2006)

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists(ZUJ) Photographer of the Year (2012)[1]

References