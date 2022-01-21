In July 2018, Tswakayi Phelex Mupinda was elected to Ward 28 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1849 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Buhera RDC with 1849 votes, beating Jori Sunungurayi of MDC Alliance with 1717 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

