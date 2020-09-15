Difference between revisions of "Tumai Murombo"

Tumai Murombo is a Professor of Law at Wits University, and former Director of the Mandela Institute of Law. He previously taught at the University of Zimbabwe, and he is an admitted Legal Practitioner, Notary and Conveyancer, Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Education

He holds a PhD in Public Law (Wits), an LLM in Human Rights Law (UCT), an LLM in Environmental Law (Elisabeth Haub Law School, Pace University (New York), and an LLB (Hons) (University of Zimbabwe).

Career

Tumai co-founded and chairs the board of the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA). He specializes, and has extensively done research, in environmental law, (renewable) energy and climate change law and policy, law and sustainability, extractives and the environment, water governance, environmental rights and justice, law and regulation, among others.

He has also advised government departments and civil society organizations on these areas. He sits on the Editorial Board of the Journal of African Law and is an Additional Member of the Water Tribunal (South Africa). He is a member of the Environmental Law Association (South Africa), the IUCN World Commission on Environmental Law, its Environmental Law Academy and the Working Group on Climate Change and Energy.[1]





