Difference between revisions of "Tumayi Fungayi Magadzire"

In July 2018, Tumayi Fungayi Magadzire was elected to Ward 16 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2686 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2686 votes, beating Wilfred Ngoni Gwekwete of Zanu PF with 1090 votes, Muchaneta Zemura, independent with 649 votes, Asheigh Aggrippah Hongoro of MDC-T with 258 votes, Nancy Chiweda of BZA with 49 votes, Herbert Chikazhe of UDA with 46 votes, and Tasara Madzonga of PRC with 42 votes. [1]

Events

