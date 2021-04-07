Difference between revisions of "Tumayi Fungayi Magadzire"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tumayi Fungayi Magadzire''' was elected to Ward 16 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2686 votes. ==Personal Details== No informatio...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:51, 7 April 2021
In July 2018, Tumayi Fungayi Magadzire was elected to Ward 16 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2686 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2686 votes, beating Wilfred Ngoni Gwekwete of Zanu PF with 1090 votes, Muchaneta Zemura, independent with 649 votes, Asheigh Aggrippah Hongoro of MDC-T with 258 votes, Nancy Chiweda of BZA with 49 votes, Herbert Chikazhe of UDA with 46 votes, and Tasara Madzonga of PRC with 42 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020