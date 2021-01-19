Tumi Sole

Tumi Sole is a South African lawyer and the creator and founder of #CountryDuty, a social movement that brings together all South Africans. He is a corporate attorney with experience in human rights litigation, employment law and dispute resolution.

Wife

He is married and has two daughters.[1] One of them is named Tumelo Sole.[2]

Age

He was born on July 23 1985, in Johannesburg.[3]

Education

In 2019 Sole was reading for his Master’s in Law, specialising in commerce and business Law at the University of the Witswatersrand.[4]

Career

He is Corporate Attorney with Human Rights, Employment Law & General Litigation Experience.[5]

Awards and Honours

In 2019 he was named by Mail & Guardian as one of its 200 Young South Africans.[4] In 2019 he was recognised by Avance Media as one of the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in the Leadership & Civil Society category and ranked 3rd overall in South Africa.[1]