Difference between revisions of "Tumi Sole"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Tumi Sole'''Tumi Sole''' is a South African lawyer and the creator and founder of #CountryDuty, a social movement that brings together all South A...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:22, 19 January 2021
Tumi Sole is a South African lawyer and the creator and founder of #CountryDuty, a social movement that brings together all South Africans. He is a corporate attorney with experience in human rights litigation, employment law and dispute resolution.
Wife
He is married and has two daughters.[1] One of them is named Tumelo Sole.[2]
Age
He was born on July 23 1985, in Johannesburg.[3]
Education
In 2019 Sole was reading for his Master’s in Law, specialising in commerce and business Law at the University of the Witswatersrand.[4]
Career
He is Corporate Attorney with Human Rights, Employment Law & General Litigation Experience.[5]
Awards and Honours
In 2019 he was named by Mail & Guardian as one of its 200 Young South Africans.[4] In 2019 he was recognised by Avance Media as one of the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in the Leadership & Civil Society category and ranked 3rd overall in South Africa.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
D
- ↑ RUNNING HELPED TUMI TO DEAL WITH TRAUMA!, Daily Sun, Published: February 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
- ↑ Tumi Sole, Buzz Learn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Tamsin Oxford, Tumi Sole (34), Mail & Guardian, Published: 2019, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
- ↑ Lindokuhle Buthelezi, One on One with Tumi Sole, Daily Scoop, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021