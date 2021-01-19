In 2019 he was named by Mail & Guardian as one of its 200 Young South Africans.<ref name="M"/> In 2019 he was recognised by Avance Media as one of the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in the Leadership & Civil Society category and ranked 3rd overall in South Africa.<ref name=" G "/>

Tumi Sole

Tumi Sole is a South African lawyer and the creator and founder of #CountryDuty, a social movement that brings together all South Africans. He is a corporate attorney with experience in human rights litigation, employment law and dispute resolution.

Wife

He is married and has two daughters.[1] One of them is named Tumelo Sole.[2]

Age

He was born on July 23 1985, in Johannesburg.[3]

Education

In 2019 Sole was reading for his Master’s in Law, specialising in commerce and business Law at the University of the Witswatersrand.[4]

Career

He is Corporate Attorney with Human Rights, Employment Law & General Litigation Experience.[1]

#RunningWithTumiSole

In an interview, he said he started the initiative as a result of an accident in 2015, which left him traumatised and with sleepless nights.

His counsellor recommended he find something to do, to deal with the trauma, and he chose running. The hashtag has also attracted attention from other countries, with people from Dubai, Australia, London, Kigali in Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe also participating in the movement.[2]

Awards and Honours

In 2019 he was named by Mail & Guardian as one of its 200 Young South Africans.[4] In 2019 he was recognised by Avance Media as one of the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in the Leadership & Civil Society category and ranked 3rd overall in South Africa.[1]