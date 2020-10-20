Difference between revisions of "Tyga Sparta"

Tyga Sparta is an internet entrepreneur and Hacker. He co-founding Zimmagazine, and ZimboTube, which he is Chairman of. He has also conducted cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.

Personal Details

Born: 20 Feb 1996

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events