Difference between revisions of "Tyga Sparta"

Latest revision as of 08:44, 20 October 2020
Tyga Sparta is an internet entrepreneur and Hacker. He co-founding ZimMagazine, and ZimboTube, which he is Chairman of. He has also conducted cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.
Personal Details
Born: 20 Feb 1996
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.