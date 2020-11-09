Pindula

2010 – 2013: Cheziya High School
  
 
2014: Joined [[EdX]], an online-learning platform that is "open source" instead of "for profit". It was founded by [[Harvard University]] and [[MIT]] in '''2012'''.
2016: Joined the [[SANS Cyber Acess]]. It is a company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.
  
 
Tyga Sparta is an internet entrepreneur and Hacker. He co-founding ZimMagazine, and ZimboTube, which he is Chairman of. He has also conducted cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.

Personal Details

Born: 20 Feb 1996

School / Education

2010 – 2013: Cheziya High School

Service / Career

2014: Joined EdX, an online-learning platform that is "open source" instead of "for profit". It was founded by Harvard University and MIT in 2012. 2016: Joined the SANS Cyber Acess. It is a company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.

Events

Further Reading

