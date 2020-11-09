Difference between revisions of "Tyga Sparta"
Tyga Sparta is an internet entrepreneur and Hacker. He co-founding ZimMagazine, and ZimboTube, which he is Chairman of. He has also conducted cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.
Personal Details
Born: 20 Feb 1996
School / Education
2010 – 2013: Cheziya High School
Service / Career
2014: Joined EdX, an online-learning platform that is "open source" instead of "for profit". It was founded by Harvard University and MIT in 2012. 2016: Joined the SANS Cyber Acess. It is a company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.