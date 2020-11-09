Difference between revisions of "Tyga Sparta"

<ref name="ZimboTube Is Zim’s Version Of YouTube – Is It Necessary?"> [https://www.techzim.co.zw/2019/08/zimbotube-is-zims-version-of-youtube-is-it-necessary/ ZimboTube Is Zim’s Version Of YouTube – Is It Necessary?], ''Tech Zim'', Published 9 August 2019, Retrieved: 9 November 2020''</ref>

2016: Joined the [[SANS Cyber Acess]]. It is a company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.

2014: Joined [[EdX]], an online-learning platform that is "open source" instead of "for profit". It was founded by [[Harvard University]] and [[MIT]] in '''2012'''.

Tyga Sparta is an internet entrepreneur and Hacker. He co-founding ZimMagazine, and ZimboTube, which he is Chairman of. He has also conducted cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.

Personal Details

Born: 20 Feb 1996

School / Education

2010 – 2013: Cheziya High School

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

