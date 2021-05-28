|description= Tyler ICU is a South African musician and record producer. He produced Cassper Nyovest’s hit song Good For That.

[[File:Tyler-ICU-.jpg|thumb|Tyler ICU]] '''Tyler ICU''' is a South African musician and record producer. He produced [[Cassper Nyovest]]’s hit song ''Good For That''.

'''Tyler ICU''' is a South African musician and record producer. He produced [[Cassper Nyovest]]’s hit song ''Good For That''.

Background

He was born and raised in Tembisa, Johannesburg.[1]

Real Name

Tyler ICU's real name is Austin Baloyi.[2]

Career

Tyler ICU's interest in making beats started when he first heard the debut studio album by American hip hop producer Dr. Dre. He started making beats aged 10 years when he got his first computer.

He says that he got to work with Cassper Nyovest when DJ Maphorisa asked Cassper to come work on some songs for a project.

There are some of the projects and artists he had worked with by February 2020

KLY – Red Forest

Dr. Pepper ft Lucas Raps, Riky Rick and Cheng Cello – What it is

Mas Musiq – Made with Love

King Monada, Madumane and Shasha – Lerato Fela

Sha Sha – Emazulwini

Cassper Nyovest – Good For That

Vyno Miller and DJ Maphorisa – Fire Fire

Thabzin and Major League – Amapiano Effect

Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa – Scorpion Kings Live