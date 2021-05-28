Difference between revisions of "Tyler ICU"
Tyler ICU is a South African musician and record producer. He produced Cassper Nyovest’s hit song Good For That.
Tyler ICU collaborates with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Tyler ICU is signed under DJ Maphorisa’s Blaqboy Music.
Background
He was born and raised in Tembisa, Johannesburg.[1]
Real Name
Tyler ICU's real name is Austin Baloyi.[2]
Career
Tyler ICU's interest in making beats started when he first heard the debut studio album by American hip hop producer Dr. Dre. He started making beats aged 10 years when he got his first computer.
He says that he got to work with Cassper Nyovest when DJ Maphorisa asked Cassper to come work on some songs for a project.
There are some of the projects and artists he had worked with by February 2020
- KLY – Red Forest
- Dr. Pepper ft Lucas Raps, Riky Rick and Cheng Cello – What it is
- Mas Musiq – Made with Love
- King Monada, Madumane and Shasha – Lerato Fela
- Sha Sha – Emazulwini
- Cassper Nyovest – Good For That
- Vyno Miller and DJ Maphorisa – Fire Fire
- Thabzin and Major League – Amapiano Effect
- Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa – Scorpion Kings Live
References
