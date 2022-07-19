Pindula

Tyler Mabika
BornTyler Mabika
ResidenceEngland
Known forMotocross rider

Is a Zimbabwean motocross rider based in Birmingham, England. He has won several medals in the 85cc Class.

Tyler started riding when he was 4 years old and his father, Artwell "Artaz" Mabika, is his trainer.

