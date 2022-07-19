Difference between revisions of "Tyler Mabika"
|Tyler Mabika
|Born
|Tyler Mabika
|Residence
|England
|Known for
|Motocross rider
Is a Zimbabwean motocross rider based in Birmingham, England. He has won several medals in the 85cc Class.
Tyler started riding when he was 4 years old and his father, Artwell "Artaz" Mabika, is his trainer.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.