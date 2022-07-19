This side (Europe) practice tracks are very small so I want him to get used to big tracks so he can become conditioned for that. Then hopefully next year we will get into the British Superbikes (Moto-3).</blockquote>

We are training because next year Tyler will be doing Moto-3 and British Superbikes. It's a very tough championship that's why we will practice in Zimbabwe for a month because the tracks there are just suitable.

Tyler was scheduled to travel to Zimbabwe in early August 2022 with his father, Artwell, for training at the Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare. <ref name="THerald">, Tadious Manyepo, [http://https://www.herald.co.zw/england-based-zim-motocross-ace-eyes-superbikes/ England-based Zim motocross ace eyes Superbikes], Published July 18, 2022, Retrieved 19 July 2022</ref> Artwell said:

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Tyler started riding when he was 4 years old and his father, Artwell "Artaz" Mabika, is his trainer. <ref name="The Herald">, Collin Matiza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/england-born-zim-rider-for-summer-series// England-born Zim rider for Summer Series], Published October 19, 2021, Retrieved 19 July 2022</ref>

'''Tyler Mabika''' is a Zimbabwean motocross rider based in Birmingham, England. He has won several medals in the 85cc Class.

School / Education

Events

