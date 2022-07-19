Difference between revisions of "Tyler Mabika"
==School / Education==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 07:57, 19 July 2022
|Tyler Mabika
|Born
|Tyler Mabika
|Residence
|England
|Known for
|Motocross rider
Tyler Mabika is a Zimbabwean motocross rider based in Birmingham, England. He has won several medals in the 85cc Class.
Tyler started riding when he was 4 years old and his father, Artwell "Artaz" Mabika, is his trainer. [1]
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Events
Tyler was scheduled to travel to Zimbabwe in early August 2022 with his father, Artwell, for training at the Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare. [2] Artwell said:
We are training because next year Tyler will be doing Moto-3 and British Superbikes. It’s a very tough championship that’s why we will practice in Zimbabwe for a month because the tracks there are just suitable. This side (Europe) practice tracks are very small so I want him to get used to big tracks so he can become conditioned for that. Then hopefully next year we will get into the British Superbikes (Moto-3).
Further Reading
- ↑ , Collin Matiza, England-born Zim rider for Summer Series, Published October 19, 2021, Retrieved 19 July 2022
- ↑ , Tadious Manyepo, England-based Zim motocross ace eyes Superbikes, Published July 18, 2022, Retrieved 19 July 2022