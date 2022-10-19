Pindula

The Tynwald High School Bus Accident occurred around 7 PM on 14 October 2022 at the 75km peg along the Rusape-Nyanga Road near Pine Tree Hotel, Juliusdale, Nyanga.

The accident claimed the lives of six pupils, comprising five girls and a boy, from Tynwald High School in Harare.

Causes

Death Toll

Injuries

References

