Tyson Ngubeni who is known by his most famous alter ego Bob O'Connor is a South African comedian and social media content creator.
Education
He has two degrees from Rhodes University: a Bachelor of Arts Honours with distinction in drama as well as a Bachelor of Journalism.[1]
Career
Ngubeni's debut solo show The Dark Ages, which hilariously lands sharp jabs at xenophobia and South Africa’s unpredictable political landscape, won a Standard Bank Encore Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.[1]
Funny People Africa
Tyson Ngubeni represented South Africa in Showmax’s Funny People Africa – a show curating some of the continent’s finest comedy talent.[1]
ESPN
In January 2020, Ngubeni inked a deal with ESPN Africa. ESPN Africa roped in Ngubeni’s alter-ego Bob O'Connor as a Special Correspondent to help fans get to grips with American sports, both on tv and social media. Ngubeni's first task was to cover the NFL Super Bowl live on 8 February 2021.
MCing
As an events MC, his clients include Standard Bank, Roche Pharmaceuticals, AfroCentric Health, Rhodes University and the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre.[1]
Philanthropy
He has worked with the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ Thuthuka Bursary Fund and the Tsebo Bursary Fund to raise vast sums for deserving students.[1]