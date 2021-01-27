Difference between revisions of "Tyson Ngubeni"
Revision as of 10:51, 27 January 2021
Tyson Ngubeni who is known by his most famous alter ego Bob O'Connor is a South African comedian and social media content creator. He became a household name following his 2020 lockdown Chicken Licken advert.
Background
Age
He was born on June 6th, 1988.[1]
Education
He has two degrees from Rhodes University: a Bachelor of Arts Honours with distinction in drama as well as a Bachelor of Journalism.[2]
Career
He worked at a call center for three years after his studies. It was at the call center that he learnt to work accents. He was servicing customers from the Netherlands and that meant he had to speak to them in Dutch.[3]
Ngubeni's debut solo show The Dark Ages, which hilariously lands sharp jabs at xenophobia and South Africa’s unpredictable political landscape, won a Standard Bank Encore Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.[2]
Funny People Africa
Tyson Ngubeni represented South Africa in Showmax’s Funny People Africa – a show curating some of the continent’s finest comedy talent.[2]
ESPN
In January 2020, Ngubeni inked a deal with ESPN Africa. ESPN Africa roped in Ngubeni’s alter-ego Bob O'Connor as a Special Correspondent to help fans get to grips with American sports, both on tv and social media. Ngubeni's first task was to cover the NFL Super Bowl live on 8 February 2021.
MCing
As an events MC, his clients include Standard Bank, Roche Pharmaceuticals, AfroCentric Health, Rhodes University and the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre.[2]
Philanthropy
He has worked with the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ Thuthuka Bursary Fund and the Tsebo Bursary Fund to raise vast sums for deserving students.[2]
References
- ↑ Julie Kwach, Tyson Ngubeni bio: age, Chicken Licken Ad, videos, comedy, profile, Instagram, Briefly, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 About, Tyson Ngubei, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021
- ↑ Siyabonga Dzimbili, Getting to know Tyson Ngubeni – the internet’s current favourite comedian, News24, Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 27, 2021