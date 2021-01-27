Ngubeni's debut solo show ''The Dark Ages'', which hilariously lands sharp jabs at xenophobia and South Africa’s unpredictable political landscape, won a Standard Bank Encore Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.<ref name="T"/>

Tyson Ngubeni who is known by his most famous alter ego Bob O'Connor is a South African comedian and social media content creator. He became a household name following his 2020 lockdown Chicken Licken advert.

Background

Age

He was born on June 6th, 1988.[1]

Education

He has two degrees from Rhodes University: a Bachelor of Arts Honours with distinction in drama as well as a Bachelor of Journalism.[2]

Career

He worked at a call center for three years after his studies. It was at the call center that he learnt to work accents. He was servicing customers from the Netherlands and that meant he had to speak to them in Dutch.[3]

He said he was constantly rejected when he tried to get into the entertainment industry after he finished his drama and journalism studies at Rhodes University.[3]

Ngubeni's debut solo show The Dark Ages, which hilariously lands sharp jabs at xenophobia and South Africa’s unpredictable political landscape, won a Standard Bank Encore Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.[2]

Funny People Africa

Tyson Ngubeni represented South Africa in Showmax’s Funny People Africa – a show curating some of the continent’s finest comedy talent.[2]

ESPN

In January 2020, Ngubeni inked a deal with ESPN Africa. ESPN Africa roped in Ngubeni’s alter-ego Bob O'Connor as a Special Correspondent to help fans get to grips with American sports, both on tv and social media. Ngubeni's first task was to cover the NFL Super Bowl live on 8 February 2021.

MCing

As an events MC, his clients include Standard Bank, Roche Pharmaceuticals, AfroCentric Health, Rhodes University and the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre.[2]

Philanthropy

He has worked with the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ Thuthuka Bursary Fund and the Tsebo Bursary Fund to raise vast sums for deserving students.[2]