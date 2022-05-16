Tytan recently spoke out on social media exclusively on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya Show about the domestic abuse he suffered from his estranged wife Olinda.He also sensationally disclosed that Olinda and Nandi are on HIV medication.

Tytan is a Zimbabwean musician and manager who gained public attention after he did a duet with Ammara Brown on a song titled Mukoko. He also got media attention after his fallout with rapper Stunner when he started dating Stunner's ex-wife Olinda Chapel. Tytan paid lobola for Olinda in March 2018.

In early August 2019, Tytan announced that his relationship with Olinda had ended and indicated that there had been some issue of abuse.

Said a statement he released:

"Our relationship had sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully about the full details of the reason why our relationship has ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings. I am receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services. I would kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go through a very challenging and trying season in my life. Please keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers." [1]

Background

Tytan was born Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo in a family of two on 6 February 1990 in Harare. He spent most of his childhood with his sister Gugulethu Runyowa who is now married. His father Cornelius Njabulo Nkomo passed away in August 2009 and his mother was a high school teacher and a Food Technologist. [2] In March 2018, Tytan paid lobola for Olinda Chapel, Tytan Marries Olinda

Education

Tytan attended SOS Herman Gmeiner Primary School. For his high school education, Tytan attended Marist Brothers Secondary School, Nyanga High School then St Francis Xavier's Kutama College.[3]

Marriage to Olinda and Eventual Separation

In March 2018, Tytan paid lobola for Olinda Chapel. Soon after the payment of lobola, social media was awash with news that Chapel had given money to pay for her own lobola. In an interview Tytan said;

Those who know me will always tell you that I am a hard worker doing a lot of things in life. By the way, I am a creative designer and brand manager doing consultancy work both at home and the UK. I have been holding a number of gigs in the UK realising at least 1000 pounds per week and I was saving money for the ceremony because I knew the day (to pay lobola) was coming. I don’t care what people will say because munhu ndewangu, ende hazvichinji. I can’t do (reveal lobola money) that for the good of my family. As a family, we deserve our privacy, I can’t tell you the figure because it’s too personal.

Tytan was also criticised that he took Stunners wife to which he responded,“I Did Not Snatch Olinda From Stunner”: Tytan

We are not friends and I have never been friends with Stunner. We have never shared a drink together; he doesn’t know where I stay and I don’t know where he lives. I didn’t know where they stayed with Olinda when they were married. I don’t know his family, he also doesn't know mine. Stunner tried to make it seem like we are friends so that I become a bad friend who snatched a colleague’s wife, but that’s not me. I had never talked to Olinda when she was married to Stunner, but I only met her after they broke up. People should not take everything they hear as true, especially what Stunner says. People should understand that they were used by Stunner into believing that we were friends.

In late July 2019, Olinda revealed in a live video on social media that Tyyta had cheated on her with her best friend (identified as Fungai) and that because of it she had decided to turn her marriage into an open relationship. She said she didn't want to separate with him as she didn't want to look for another partner.[4]

In early August 2019, Tytan released a statement saying he and Olinda had separated and that he was getting help from a legal team and domestic abuse services.

Management Career

Tytan managed a restaurant at Borrowdale Brook Country Golf club in Harare before working for ZB Bank where he started off as a messenger and went on to be IT technician. In 2013 while he was still at ZB Bank he started working with award-winning musician Cynthia Mare after she returned from the United Kingdom. He left ZB Bank in February 2014 so that he could work full time as Mare's Manager under his newly built Skhokho Management label. He managed to launch Mare's second studio album in 2013 entitled “Songs My Mother Loved”. Under Skhokho Management label he also engaged the services of Donald Kanyuchi and Abra Skimbo.

Music Career

Tytan established himself as a musician in 2014. There were many musicians in Tytan's neighbourhood in Waterfalls. He used to spend time in the Parktown side and that’s where Roki and members of Mafriq used to stay. Shona rapper Mugo and GT approached Tytan and asked him to record some songs which he removed from his SoundCloud page because he felt they did not represent his current brand as an artist.[5] On 14 February 2017 he released the single "Bho" which was accompanied by a video featuring Ex-Q, Stunner and producer Begottensun.

Becoming A Father

In April 2019 Tytan announced through his Instagram Page that his wife Olinda had given birth to a baby girl and they had named her Nandi Tadiwa Nkomo.

Tytan Claims Olinda on HIV Medication (Siya Wawoneka)

Tytan recently spoke out on social media exclusively on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya Show about the domestic abuse he suffered from his estranged wife Olinda.He also sensationally disclosed that Olinda and Nandi are on HIV medication.

Discography

Album

Mukoko

Singles

I Dondikeya ft Cynthia Mare (June 30, 2016)

Mukoko ft Ammara Brown

Faka ft Donald Kanyuchi

Bho

Pamha

Pindula Market

Videos

