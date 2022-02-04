I never remember what the codes are and have scraps of paper all over with codes written on them. To help people like me (and save paper!) here are two lists, alphabetical and numerical, of all the USSDs I could find in use in Zimbabwe.

I never remember what the codes are and have scraps of paper all over with codes written on them. To help people like me (and save paper!) here are two lists, alphabetical and numerical, of all the USSDs I could find in use in Zimbabwe.

''' USSD ''' are communications protocols, allowing a two-way exchange of a sequence of data. USSD messages are up to 182 alphanumeric characters long. When a user sends a message to the phone company network, it is received by a computer dedicated to USSD.

USSD are communications protocols, allowing a two-way exchange of a sequence of data. USSD messages are up to 182 alphanumeric characters long. When a user sends a message to the phone company network, it is received by a computer dedicated to USSD.

For , example, you dial ''' *405# ''' to get to ''' Techzim Market ''' , and there is a menu: <br/>

For , example, you dial *405# to get to Techzim Market, and there is a menu: <br/>

These are the short codes ("quick codes" or "feature codes") that you dial on your mobile to get to a menu to pay or move money etc. <br/>

These are the short codes ("quick codes" or "feature codes") that you dial on your mobile to get to a menu to pay or move money etc.

USSDs – Unstructured Supplementary Service Data. These are the short codes ("quick codes" or "feature codes") that you dial on your mobile to get to a menu to pay or move money etc.



For , example, you dial *405# to get to Techzim Market, and there is a menu:

1. English

2. Shona

3. Ndebele

Then

1. Airtime

2. ZESA

3. NetOne, TelOne, Econt bundles

4. Pay Nyaradzo

5. Help

6. English-Shona-Ndebele

7. Agent

8. Roadshows



USSD are communications protocols, allowing a two-way exchange of a sequence of data. USSD messages are up to 182 alphanumeric characters long. When a user sends a message to the phone company network, it is received by a computer dedicated to USSD.

I never remember what the codes are and have scraps of paper all over with codes written on them. To help people like me (and save paper!) here are two lists, alphabetical and numerical, of all the USSDs I could find in use in Zimbabwe.

See also ZIPIT

Remember

Econet number begins 077

Netone number begins XX

Telecel number begins XX



Alphabetical

Agribank - *277#

BancABC - *242#

Barclays - *229#

CABS - *227#

CBZ - *230#

Ecobank - *245#

Econet Support. See below - *111#

Econet Check balance – *121#

Econet Airtime top-up using the Universal Buddie cards - *121*recharge pin#

Econet Airtime top-up using the old cards (Buddie, Liberty, Business partna. Remember those?) - *123*recharge pin#

Econet Check balance - *125#

Econet Bundles menu (Data, Promotions, Calling bundles) - *140#

Econet Data balance menu - *141#

Econet Promotional Data menu - *143#

Econet Eco-cash menu - *151#

Econet Emergency Credit - *179#

Econet Call me back - *555*Number#

FBC Bank - *220#

MBCA - *299#

Meikles MyCash - *212#

Metbank - *234#

NBS - *202#

Netone Easy Bundles (Twitter bundles, Twitter and Facebook bundle combo) - *171#

Netone Airtime Top Up - *133*recharge pin#

Netone Airtime Balance inquiry - *134#

Netone Data Bundle menu - *34000*1#

Netone Prepaid Electricity for OneWallet - *120*8#

Netone One Weather - *130*1#

Netone Borrow 50c from Netone - *140#

Netone Access OneMoney mobile money wallet - *111#

NMB - *240#

OneMoney - *111#

POSB (Econet) - *223#

POSB (Telecel & Netone) - *222#

Stanbic - *247#

Standard Chartered Bank - *200#

Steward - *210#

TechZim - *405#

Telecel Balance enquiry - *122#

Telecel Airtime topup - *123*recharge-code#

Telecel - Call me back - *140#

Telecel Notify me when reachable - *141#

Telecel Missed call alert - *142#

Telecel Emergency credit - *143#

Telecel Broadband plus data bundles - *144#

Telecel Main menu - *145#

Telecel Cross-net voice bundles - *146#

Telecel Teletunes - *147#

Telecel News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer alert Service - *151#

Telecel International voice bundles - *155#

Telecel Red & Business balance enquiry - *175#

Telecel Khuluma balance enquiry - *177#

Telecel SMS Bundles - *404#

Telecel Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles - *470#

Telecel Whatsapp,Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost - *480#

Telecel Telecare - *808#

Telecel Telecash - *888#

Telecel Prepaid International roaming - *33156#

ZB Bank - *400*600#

Numerical