Uchandifunga is a song released as a single by Zimbabwean musician Roki. The song was produced by Oskid and the video was shot and directed by Director Sweezy under SAP. Uchandifunga was released under Passion Java's Passion Java Records. The song set a YouTube record by becoming the first song by a Zimbabwean musician to get 1.2 million views in four days.

Background

On 1 July 2021, the video for the song Uchandifunga premiered on YouTube. The song would be the second single by Roki after the song Zviriko. The overall theme of the song is about a partner that pretended to be what they were not.

Music video

The music video was released on 1 July 2021.

YouTube Record

Uchandifunga was uploaded on YouTube on July 1 2021, and achieved 425,000 views after four days but then suddenly the views jumped to 1.2 million within a few hours prompting critics to accuse Roki and Passion Java of buying views.

Uchandifunga became the fastest video to one million views by a Zimbabwean artist, beating a previous record held by Winky D who pulled one million views in just under a week with the song Mugarden featuring Gemma Griffiths.

Appearing on the Zimpapers Television Network, Roki denied buying views for the song saying:

"If I get a million views, they say I’ve stolen. If others do it, they are cheered and told they’re good. Why? Is it because God is theirs only?"

Passion Java also denied he bought views for Uchandifunga and said:

"It’s embarrassing that as a country we’ve not had a video with one million views in one day. Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?"

Lyrics

Chintaulila Now tell me, now tell me (Passion Java Records) Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger Girl, I thought that I was your King Ndakadzipinda nzvimbo dzese dzawaipinda Ndikaudzwa zvese zvawaiita Ndikaudzwa zve masas ese awaiprata Ndaimbokurambira like not my Queen Nemamessage ese awaitambira Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira Meso angu akavhurika I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me Tell me what's a King without a Queen Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger Girl, I thought that I was your King Nemamessage ese awaitambira (ngei) Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira (ngei) Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira Meso angu akavhurika I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me Tell me what's a King without a Queen I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen I told you Uchandifunga Ndisisakuda Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi Now tell me Tell me what's a King without a Queen Funga, ndisisakuda Funga, ndisisakuda