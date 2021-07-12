Pindula

==References==
 
==References==

Uchandifunga is a song released as a single by Zimbabwean musician Roki. The song was produced by Oskid and the video was shot and directed by Director Sweezy under SAP. Uchandifunga was released under Passion Java's Passion Java Records. The song set a YouTube record by becoming the first song by a Zimbabwean musician to get 1.2 million views in four days.

Background

On 1 July 2021, the video for the song Uchandifunga premiered on YouTube. The song would be the second single by Roki after the song Zviriko. The overall theme of the song is about a partner that pretended to be what they were not.

Music video

The music video was released on 1 July 2021.

You can watch the video for Uchandifunga below:

Roki - Uchandifunga (Official Music Video)

YouTube Record

Uchandifunga was uploaded on YouTube on July 1 2021, and achieved 425,000 views after four days but then suddenly the views jumped to 1.2 million within a few hours prompting critics to accuse Roki and Passion Java of buying views.

Uchandifunga became the fastest video to one million views by a Zimbabwean artist, beating a previous record held by Winky D who pulled one million views in just under a week with the song Mugarden featuring Gemma Griffiths.

Appearing on the Zimpapers Television Network, Roki denied buying views for the song saying:

"If I get a million views, they say I’ve stolen. If others do it, they are cheered and told they’re good. Why? Is it because God is theirs only?"

Passion Java also denied he bought views for Uchandifunga and said:

"It’s embarrassing that as a country we’ve not had a video with one million views in one day. Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?"

[1]

Lyrics

Chintaulila



Now tell me, now tell me

Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega

Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega

Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger

Girl, I thought that I was your King

Ndakadzipinda nzvimbo dzese dzawaipinda

Ndikaudzwa zvese zvawaiita

Ndikaudzwa zve masas ese awaiprata

Ndaimbokurambira like not my Queen

Nemamessage ese awaitambira

Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira

Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira

Meso angu akavhurika

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me

Tell me what's a King without a Queen



Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega

Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega

Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger

Girl, I thought that I was your King

Nemamessage ese awaitambira (ngei)

Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira (ngei)

Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira

Meso angu akavhurika

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me

Tell me what's a King without a Queen

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen

I told you

Uchandifunga

Ndisisakuda

Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi

Now tell me

Tell me what's a King without a Queen

Funga, ndisisakuda

Funga, ndisisakuda

References

  1. Prince Machaya, Roki, Java deny singer bought views for Uchandifunga video on YouTube, ZimLive, Published: July 11, 2021, Retrieved: July 12, 2021
