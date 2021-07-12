Difference between revisions of "Uchandifunga (Roki song)"
'''Uchandifunga''' is a song released as a single by Zimbabwean musician Roki. The song was produced by Oskid and the video was shot and directed by Director Sweez
Latest revision as of 08:13, 12 July 2021
Uchandifunga is a song released as a single by Zimbabwean musician Roki. The song was produced by Oskid and the video was shot and directed by Director Sweezy under SAP. Uchandifunga was released under Passion Java's Passion Java Records. The song set a YouTube record by becoming the first song by a Zimbabwean musician to get 1.2 million views in four days.
Background
On 1 July 2021, the video for the song Uchandifunga premiered on YouTube. The song would be the second single by Roki after the song Zviriko. The overall theme of the song is about a partner that pretended to be what they were not.
Music video
The music video was released on 1 July 2021.
You can watch the video for Uchandifunga below:
YouTube Record
Uchandifunga was uploaded on YouTube on July 1 2021, and achieved 425,000 views after four days but then suddenly the views jumped to 1.2 million within a few hours prompting critics to accuse Roki and Passion Java of buying views.
Uchandifunga became the fastest video to one million views by a Zimbabwean artist, beating a previous record held by Winky D who pulled one million views in just under a week with the song Mugarden featuring Gemma Griffiths.
Appearing on the Zimpapers Television Network, Roki denied buying views for the song saying:
"If I get a million views, they say I’ve stolen. If others do it, they are cheered and told they’re good. Why? Is it because God is theirs only?"
Passion Java also denied he bought views for Uchandifunga and said:
"It’s embarrassing that as a country we’ve not had a video with one million views in one day. Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?"
Lyrics
Chintaulila
Now tell me, now tell me
Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega
Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega
Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger
Girl, I thought that I was your King
Ndakadzipinda nzvimbo dzese dzawaipinda
Ndikaudzwa zvese zvawaiita
Ndikaudzwa zve masas ese awaiprata
Ndaimbokurambira like not my Queen
Nemamessage ese awaitambira
Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira
Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira
Meso angu akavhurika
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me
Tell me what's a King without a Queen
Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega
Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega
Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger
Girl, I thought that I was your King
Nemamessage ese awaitambira (ngei)
Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira (ngei)
Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira
Meso angu akavhurika
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me
Tell me what's a King without a Queen
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen
I told you
Uchandifunga
Ndisisakuda
Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi
Now tell me
Tell me what's a King without a Queen
Funga, ndisisakuda
Funga, ndisisakuda
References
- ↑ Prince Machaya, Roki, Java deny singer bought views for Uchandifunga video on YouTube, ZimLive, Published: July 11, 2021, Retrieved: July 12, 2021