Uchandifunga is a song released as a single by Zimbabwean musician Roki. The song was produced by Oskid and the video was shot and directed by Director Sweezy under SAP. Uchandifunga was released under Passion Java's Passion Java Records. The song set a YouTube record by becoming the first song by a Zimbabwean musician to get 1.2 million views in four days.

Background

On 1 July 2021, the video for the song Uchandifunga premiered on YouTube. The song would be the second single by Roki after the song Zviriko. The overall theme of the song is about a partner that pretended to be what they were not.

Music video

The music video was released on 1 July 2021.

Roki - Uchandifunga (Official Music Video)

YouTube Record

Uchandifunga was uploaded on YouTube on July 1 2021, and achieved 425,000 views after four days but then suddenly the views jumped to 1.2 million within a few hours prompting critics to accuse Roki and Passion Java of buying views.

Uchandifunga became the fastest video to one million views by a Zimbabwean artist, beating a previous record held by Winky D who pulled one million views in just under a week with the song Mugarden featuring Gemma Griffiths.

Appearing on the Zimpapers Television Network, Roki denied buying views for the song saying:

"If I get a million views, they say I’ve stolen. If others do it, they are cheered and told they’re good. Why? Is it because God is theirs only?"

Passion Java also denied he bought views for Uchandifunga and said:

"It’s embarrassing that as a country we’ve not had a video with one million views in one day. Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?"

[1]

Lyrics

Chintaulila



Now tell me, now tell me



Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega



Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega



Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger



Girl, I thought that I was your King



Ndakadzipinda nzvimbo dzese dzawaipinda



Ndikaudzwa zvese zvawaiita



Ndikaudzwa zve masas ese awaiprata



Ndaimbokurambira like not my Queen



Nemamessage ese awaitambira



Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira



Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira



Meso angu akavhurika



I told you Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen



I told you



Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me



Tell me what's a King without a Queen



Waigaro ndisimbisa ndezvangu ndega



Wakati zvechifreak zvese wakarega



Ndobva moyo wangu waubaya nezi dagger



Girl, I thought that I was your King



Nemamessage ese awaitambira (ngei)



Zvese nemamessage ese awaitumira (ngei)



Ndinotenda Jah Jah vakapindira



Meso angu akavhurika



I told you



Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen I told you



Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me



Tell me what's a King without a Queen



I told you



Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Dai wakanditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me, tell me what's a King without a Queen



I told you



Uchandifunga



Ndisisakuda



Ngei usina kunditaulila kuti hauchadi



Now tell me



Tell me what's a King without a Queen



Funga, ndisisakuda



Funga, ndisisakuda