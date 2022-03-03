* In June 2015, Angel was caught up in controversy after [[Tudor Bismark]] of [[Jabula International Ministries]] made allegations that the former was making allegations that he was affiliated to Jabula Ministries. Bismark accused Angel and his spiritual son [[Passion Java]] of misrepresenting facts. In his quest to clarify the matter, Bismark wrote on his website that;<blockquote> "We - Chichi and I, and the ministries under our covering - do not endorse Passion Java and Uebert Angel, nor do we fellowship with them in any way. We have not sent them nor do they represent us in any capacity."<ref name="Tudor bismark2">, [http://www.tudorbismark.org/statement-from-bishop-tudor-bismark Statement from Bishop Tudor Bismark, Jabula NLM International],''Tudor Bismark'', published:Jun 2015 ,retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref></blockquote>

* His father Samson Mudzanire passed away in May 2016. A memorial service was held at Doves Funeral Parlour in [[Harare]] where [[Emmanuel Makandiwa]] gave a sermon.<ref name="ZimDaily">, [http://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/top-stories/60991-prophet-makandiwa-mourns-angels-father.html Prophet Makandiwa mourns Angel’s Father], ''Zimbabwean Daily'', retrieved 3 June 2016</ref>

Angel reportedly accurately predicted the [https://news.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwe-elections-2018/ Zimbabwe 2018 elections outcome]. He apparently made the prediction on 22 July 2018 that Emmerson Mnangagwa would win the elections. The elections were held on 30 July 2018 and Mnangagwa was declared the winner on Friday, 03 August 2018.<ref> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2018/08/05/angel-predicted-zanu-pf-would-win-election 'Angel predicted Zanu PF would win election' ],'' DailyNews Live, retrieved: 10 Aug 2018''</ref>

In 2013 Angel was alleged to have prophesied that Liverpool would get the English Premiership league, an allegation which he seriously denied. The following year he went on to file a US$1 500 000 defamation lawsuit against South African broadcasting station, SuperSport.<ref>, Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/prophet-angel-sues-supersport-for-us15m/ Prophet Angel sues SuperSport for US$1,5m], 'Herald', Published: 12 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Angel reported that a State Media paper misquoted him predicting a Liverpool win. In April 2014 he went on to predict a Chelsea win at the hands of Liverpool. He was said to have correctly prophesied the goals and it came to pass.<ref>Alwyn Mabehla, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/04/29/prophet-angel-predicts-chelsea-victory Prophet Angel predicts Chelsea victory], ''DailyNews'', Published: 29 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref>

In January 2022, it was reported that Angel was selling his private on Lake Victoria in East Africa. The island which was valued at US$4,7 million at the time is almost 200 acres in space and only 30 minutes from the mainland.<ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/28/uebert-angel-selling-private-island-in-lake-victoria-for-us4-7-million/ Uebert Angel selling private island in Lake Victoria for US$4.7 million], ''The Standard'', Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

He was given a fully kitted office at the [[State House Zimbabwe|State House]]. In an interview with [[Lance Guma]] in December 2021, Angel said Mnangagwa had not appointed him Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy with the intention to mobilise votes ahead of the 2023 elections.<ref name="NR">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/12/15/president-did-not-appoint-me-to-get-votes-uebert-angel-on-appointment/ President did not appoint me to get votes: Uebert Angel on appointment], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

Reports indicated that Angel declined a salary for this particular appointment. He reportedly declined an estimated US$15 000 a month salary package and additional accompanying benefits. The calculations were made by [[Nehanda Radio]] based on the salaries and benefits received by ambassadors during the 2009-2013 [[Government of National Unity]].<ref name="Nehanda">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/05/21/uebert-angel-declined-salary-and-perks-for-ambassador-at-large-appointment/ Uebert Angel declined salary and perks for ambassador at large appointment], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

On 17 March 2021, Uebert Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe the Americas by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. Angel was appointed to seek trade and investment opportunities.<ref name="TH">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-angel-ambassador/ President appoints Angel ambassador], ''The Herald'', Published: March 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

Angel had relocated to the UK and spent 13 years there, came back to [[Zimbabwe]] in March 2011. He reportedly mentioned that he was mandated by God to come back to [[Zimbabwe]] as a way of fulfilling God's command (the Great Commission of spreading the gospel to all nations) to preach and to perform miracles.

Uebert Angel has two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from the University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh.<ref name="TH"/>

'''Hubert Mudzanire''' was born to Mr and Mrs S K Mudzanire on 6 September 1978.<ref name=" company reg">[http://www.bizdb.co.uk/company/spirit-embassy-ltd-09280024/ Spirit Embassy], ''UK Data Centre'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 28, 2015</ref>

Prophet Uebert Angel is a British Zimbabwean religious leader and business person and well known for being the founder and leader of Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church.

Background

Hubert Mudzanire was born to Mr and Mrs S K Mudzanire on 6 September 1978.[1]

Education

Uebert Angel has two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from the University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh.[2]

The Formation Of Spirit Embassy

Angel established Spirit Embassy Ministries in Manchester in 2007. He then launched a TV Station, Miracle TV in 2011.[3]

Angel had relocated to the UK and spent 13 years there, came back to Zimbabwe in March 2011. He reportedly mentioned that he was mandated by God to come back to Zimbabwe as a way of fulfilling God's command (the Great Commission of spreading the gospel to all nations) to preach and to perform miracles.

Appointment As Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe the Americas

On 17 March 2021, Uebert Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe the Americas by Emmerson Mnangagwa. Angel was appointed to seek trade and investment opportunities.[2]

Reports indicated that Angel declined a salary for this particular appointment. He reportedly declined an estimated US$15 000 a month salary package and additional accompanying benefits. The calculations were made by Nehanda Radio based on the salaries and benefits received by ambassadors during the 2009-2013 Government of National Unity.[4]

He was given a fully kitted office at the State House. In an interview with Lance Guma in December 2021, Angel said Mnangagwa had not appointed him Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy with the intention to mobilise votes ahead of the 2023 elections.[5]

Miracles

It was reported that Angel correctly predicted the death of the first President of Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Joseph Kabui. He is reported to have predicted the death of Michael Jackson and Margaret Thatcher as well. In 2013, an online article stated that Angel announced that he had resurrected 29 people,[6] his publicist, however, denied such a claim was made.

Miracle Money

Angel became popular when he reportedly performed the miracle money. He first performed the miracle in Botswana where an estimated P2,4 million was miraculously raised and given to congregants. The miracle money ranged from loans, banknotes, airtime and cash multiplication.[7] Miracle money involved congregants having their bank accounts filled with money. He repeated the said miracle in South Africa where hundreds of people were said to have received between R20 to R100 000. The miracle money was not received well in Zimbabwe. The then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono reportedly said the miracle was against financial laws. As a result, Gono called for a press conference with Angel and Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa who was also performing the same miracle at his church. At the press conference, Angel denied creating money but said the prophets were only restoring money that a congregant had lost.[8]

Inducing Labour

At one point Angel came under fire from women organisations after he reportedly performed a miracle that led a woman into labour. Angel allegedly stretched out his hands and placed them on the female congregant’s belly causing the woman to fall down, break her water and go into labour. The woman identified as 'Mai Masauso' was quickly taken out and confirmed to have dilated by as much as 2 cm.[9] Mai Masauso was then taken to hospital where she delivered a boy and named him Uebert.

Dysfunctional Electrical Gadgets

In one of his sermons in South Africa in 2013, Angel allegedly performed a miracle that saw all the dysfunctional electrical gadgets working again. Thousands of TVs, cell phones, laptops, refrigerators, stoves, irons allegedly came to life in an instant.A car dead for two years was reportedly restored to function.[10]

Business Interests

Spirit Embassy Ltd is a registered company in the United Kingdom which is owned by Angel and together with his wife Beverly are involved in the company with the wife as a director in the venture.[1] He was reported to own other companies registered in the United Kingdom. These include such as SPIRIT EMBASSY MINISTRIES LIMITED, MIRACLE TIMES TV LIMITED, LEVI HOUSE LTD, COFFEE ISLAND (PVT) LIMITED, BLACK STALLION LIMITED.[11].

Angel has an interest in a bank called Brits Money.

Properties

Private Island

In January 2022, it was reported that Angel was selling his private on Lake Victoria in East Africa. The island which was valued at US$4,7 million at the time is almost 200 acres in space and only 30 minutes from the mainland.[12]

Prophecies

Liverpool Prophesy

In 2013 Angel was alleged to have prophesied that Liverpool would get the English Premiership league, an allegation which he seriously denied. The following year he went on to file a US$1 500 000 defamation lawsuit against South African broadcasting station, SuperSport.[13] Angel reported that a State Media paper misquoted him predicting a Liverpool win. In April 2014 he went on to predict a Chelsea win at the hands of Liverpool. He was said to have correctly prophesied the goals and it came to pass.[14]

Predicting 2018 Zimbabwe Elections

Angel reportedly accurately predicted the Zimbabwe 2018 elections outcome. He apparently made the prediction on 22 July 2018 that Emmerson Mnangagwa would win the elections. The elections were held on 30 July 2018 and Mnangagwa was declared the winner on Friday, 03 August 2018.[15]

Car Lawsuit

In December 2014, Ndabazinengi Shava accused Angel of defrauding him. He claimed that Angel swindled him of US$300 000 after he lured him to seed a vehicle, a Bentley, worth that amount on the basis that he was to reap more than thrice of what he had seeded.[16] Shava also claimed that Angel had agreed to return the vehicle back if Shava failed to get his reward within 8 months.[16] Responding to these allegations, Angel stated that Shava was tarnishing his image on the grounds that he was never the owner of the car. Angel argued that, the vehicle belonged to Anderson Tagara and not Shava and that his brother Benjamin Mudzanire had purchased the vehicle from Tagara.[17]

It was later on reported that Shava, the man who sued Uebert Angel over a Bentley allegedly was having a bad luck.

A man who sued Prophet Uebert Angel over a Bentley now having a bad luck

Relationship with Tudor Bismark

In June 2015, Angel was caught up in controversy after Tudor Bismark of Jabula International Ministries made allegations that the former was making allegations that he was affiliated to Jabula Ministries. Bismark accused Angel and his spiritual son Passion Java of misrepresenting facts. In his quest to clarify the matter, Bismark wrote on his website that;

"We - Chichi and I, and the ministries under our covering - do not endorse Passion Java and Uebert Angel, nor do we fellowship with them in any way. We have not sent them nor do they represent us in any capacity."[18]

Refusal of Entry into Zambia

In May 2017, Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly were denied entry into Zambia because of allegations that Angel was supporting Zambia’s opposition. He was accused of giving a lot of money into opposition leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential bid in 2016. The prophet and his wife Beverly were reportedly sent back to the UK on arrival in Zambia after they had refused to comply with stringent conditions that had been set by the government of Zambia. [19]

Social Responsibility

Angel was reportedly involved in charity work since the inception of his church in 2007. Through its Adopt a Family Scheme, the less privileged families get monthly groceries in addition to having their children's school fees paid. Angel also runs a soup kitchen for the elderly at Bako reDonhodzo in Harare's Highfield suburb Harare. He and his wife Beverly give full course meals. Angel's reach is not only confined in Zimbabwe. He adopted a 74-year-old Motswana widow Jessie Molahlehqi and her four grandchildren who were living in poverty.[20] In Zambia, Beverly has donated thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Adultery Allegations

In April 2018, Angel was alleged to have extra-marital affairs. In reports, a fellow congregant named Melody Dzingai reportedly 'set him up' with other women. These allegations were made by Leeroy Elliot who exposed the WhatsApp messages. Elliot reportedly said

I was trying to handle this issue in a professional manner but these people, including Kelvin Silungwe (Prophet Bushiri’s publicist), hacked my account and posted a statement on the Facebook page that I had apologised retracting my statement that Melody Dzingai was organising girls for Uebert Angel and she is dating Shepherd Bushiri. Whatever I was saying is the truth. I stand as Elliot Leeroy, Leeroy Elliot, I am not reversing this. They are trying to offer me money and they are tracking me. I am on the run, help me. I have been exposing the rot in the church; I have more sensitive videos and will post it if you try anything to harm me. I will never apologise, even in 100 years.

When Dzingai was asked for a comment she reportedly referred all questions to Maynard Manyowa who reportedly said,

The chats are not genuine. In fact, my sister lost her two iPhone and a Samsung S8 phones. We have made a police report and Elliot must return the phones. Elliot demanded R50 000 but we refused to be blackmailed and he threatened that he was going to expose what he calls dirty messages, but it’s all fake. He is bitter because he was fired as Melody’s personal driver. [21]

Books

Angel has written books which can be bought online. Some of his publications include:

Supernatural Power of the Believer

Praying for the Impossible

Prayer Banks

The Greatest Secret God Told Me about Money

[22]

How to become a Millionaire In Real Estate

Defeating The Demon Of Poverty

The Prayer That God Can Not Ignore

Trivia

