'''Prophet Uebert Angel''' (born Hubert Mudzanire) is a British Zimbabwean religious leader and a business person well known for being the founder and leader of Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church. '''Prophet Uebert Angel''' (born Hubert Mudzanire) is a British Zimbabwean religious leader and a business person well known for being the founder and leader of Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church.

− In February 2023, the TV news network Al Jazeera released the trailer of [[Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary | a documentary]] that supposedly linked Hubert to corruption in Zimbabwe. The documentary, which the network said was in 4 parts, did not have a release date at the time the trailer was released. + In ''' February 2023 ''' , the TV news network Al Jazeera released the trailer of [[Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary | a documentary]] that supposedly linked Hubert to corruption in Zimbabwe. The documentary, which the network said was in 4 parts, did not have a release date at the time the trailer was released.

− == Background == + == Personal ==

− He was born ''' Hubert Mudzanire ''' on 6 September 1978.<ref name="company_reg">[http://www.bizdb.co.uk/company/spirit-embassy-ltd-09280024/ Spirit Embassy], ''UK Data Centre'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 28, 2015</ref> + ''' Born:''' '''6 September 1978 ''' . <ref name="company_reg">[http://www.bizdb.co.uk/company/spirit-embassy-ltd-09280024/ Spirit Embassy], ''UK Data Centre'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 28, 2015</ref>

− His father Samson Mudzanire passed away in May 2016. A memorial service was held at Doves Funeral Parlour in [[Harare]] where [[Emmanuel Makandiwa]] gave a sermon.<ref name="ZimDaily">, [http://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/top-stories/60991-prophet-makandiwa-mourns-angels-father.html Prophet Makandiwa mourns Angel’s Father], ''Zimbabwean Daily'', retrieved 3 June 2016</ref> Angel's mother Rose died a few days before Christmas in 2021 aged 81.<ref name="NRadio">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/12/22/presidential-envoy-uebert-angels-mother-81-passes-away/ Presidential Envoy Uebert Angel’s mother (81) passes away], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref> + His father Samson Mudzanire passed away in ''' May 2016 ''' . A memorial service was held at Doves Funeral Parlour in [[Harare]] where [[Emmanuel Makandiwa]] gave a sermon.<ref name="ZimDaily">, [http://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/top-stories/60991-prophet-makandiwa-mourns-angels-father.html Prophet Makandiwa mourns Angel’s Father], ''Zimbabwean Daily'', retrieved 3 June 2016</ref> Angel's mother Rose died a few days before Christmas in 2021 aged 81.<ref name="NRadio">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/12/22/presidential-envoy-uebert-angels-mother-81-passes-away/ Presidential Envoy Uebert Angel’s mother (81) passes away], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− ==Education== + == School/ Education==

− Uebert Angel has two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from the University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh.<ref name="TH"/> + '''Tertiary:''' two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from the University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh. <ref name="TH"/>

+ ==Service/Career==

+ ===The Formation Of Spirit Embassy===

+ '''Angel''' established [[Spirit Embassy Ministries]] in Manchester in '''2007'''. He then launched a TV Station, [[Miracle TV]] in '''2011'''. <ref name="facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/churchmetrozimbabwe/posts/414047358649872 Spirit Embassy], ''Church Metro'', Published: October 15, 2014, Retrieved: July 28, 2015</ref>

− ==Events== + ''' Angel ''' had relocated to the UK and spent 13 years there, coming back to [[ Zimbabwe ]] in '''March 2011''' . He reportedly mentioned that he was mandated by God to come back to [[ Zimbabwe ]] as a way of fulfilling God's command (the Great Commission of spreading the gospel to all nations) to preach and to perform miracles .

+ On '''17 March 2021''', '''Uebert Angel ''' was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe the Americas by [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]]. '''Angel''' was appointed to seek trade and investment opportunities. <ref name="TH">Zvamaida Murwira, [ https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-angel-ambassador/ President appoints Angel ambassador ] , ''The Herald' ' , Published: March 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− ==Appointment As Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas== + Reports indicated that '''Angel''' declined a salary for this particular appointment. He reportedly declined an estimated US$15 000 a month salary package and additional accompanying benefits. The calculations were made by [[Nehanda Radio]] based on the salaries and benefits received by ambassadors during the 2009-2013 [[ Government of National Unity ]]. <ref name=" Nehanda ">[https:// nehandaradio . com/2021/05/21 / uebert-angel-declined-salary-and - perks - for -ambassador -at-large-appointment / Uebert Angel declined salary and perks for ambassador at large appointment ], '' Nehanda Radio '', Published: May 21 , 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− On 17 March 2021, Uebert Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe the Americas by [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] . Angel was appointed to seek trade and investment opportunities .<ref name=" TH "> Zvamaida Murwira, [https:// www . herald.co.zw / president - appoints - angel -ambassador/ President appoints Angel ambassador], '' The Herald '', Published: March 18 , 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− Reports indicated that Angel declined a salary for this particular appointment . He reportedly declined an estimated US$15 000 a month salary package and additional accompanying benefits. The calculations were made by [[ Nehanda Radio ]] based on the salaries and benefits received by ambassadors during the 2009-2013 [[Government of National Unity]] .<ref name=" Nehanda ">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/ 05 / 21 / uebert - angel - declined - salary - and - perks - for - ambassador - at - large -appointment/ Uebert Angel declined salary and perks for ambassador at large appointment], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 21 , 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref> + He was given a fully kitted office at the [[State House Zimbabwe|State House]] . In an interview with [[ Lance Guma ]] in '''December 2021''', '''Angel''' said Mnangagwa had not appointed him Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy with the intention to mobilise votes ahead of the '''2023''' elections . <ref name=" NR "> Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/ 12 / 15 / president-did - not - appoint - me - to - get - votes - uebert - angel - on -appointment/ President did not appoint me to get votes: Uebert Angel on appointment], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 15 , 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− He was given a fully kitted office at the [[State House Zimbabwe|State House]]. In an interview with [[Lance Guma]] in December 2021, Angel said Mnangagwa had not appointed him Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy with the intention to mobilise votes ahead of the 2023 elections .<ref name=" NR "> Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [ https :// nehandaradio . com / 2021 / 12 / 15/president-did-not-appoint-me-to-get-votes-uebert-angel-on-appointment/ President did not appoint me to get votes: Uebert Angel on appointment ], '' Nehanda Radio '', Published: December 15, 2021 , Retrieved: March 3 , 2022 </ref> + ===Business Interests===

+ Spirit Embassy Ltd is a registered company in the United Kingdom which is owned by Angel and together with his wife Beverly are involved in the company with the wife as a director in the venture.<ref name="company_reg"/> He was reported to own other companies registered in the United Kingdom. These include such as SPIRIT EMBASSY MINISTRIES LIMITED, MIRACLE TIMES TV LIMITED, LEVI HOUSE LTD, COFFEE ISLAND (PVT) LIMITED, BLACK STALLION LIMITED .<ref name=" ukdata net ">[ http :// ukdatacentre . co.uk / person / 7654 / Mr+Uebert+Snr+Angel Uebert Angel], '' UK Data Net '', Published: No date given , Retrieved: July 28 , 2015 </ref> .

− == Miracles == + Angel has an interest in a bank called [https://www.britsmoney.co.uk/ Brits Money].

− It was reported that Angel correctly predicted the death of the first President of Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Joseph Kabui. He is reported to have predicted the death of Michael Jackson and Margaret Thatcher as well. In 2013, an online article stated that Angel announced that he had resurrected 29 people,<ref>[http://www.weekendpost.co.zw/articles/2013/09/27/i-resurrected-29-people-says-uebert-angel I resurrected 29 people, says Uebert Angel], 'Weekend Post', Published: 27 Sep 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> his publicist, however, denied such a claim was made. +

+ ===Properties===

+ ====Beethoven Hotel & Harare Hippodrome====

+ Beethoven Hotel is situated next to Harare Hippodrome. According to reports, the hotel when complete will have 40 executive rooms. <ref name="GN">Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, [http://gemnation.co.zw/2021/05/10/construction-of-uebert-angels-multi-billion-dollar-hotel-starts/ Construction of Uebert Angel’s multi-billion dollar hotel starts], ''Gemnation'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

+

+ '''Uebert Angel''' was building the 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome. On completion, the multi-purpose conference centre would be the biggest indoor facility of that nature in Zimbabwe. President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and Vice President [[Constantino Chiwenga]] officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony a few weeks after Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Angel Presidential Envoy and Ambassador to the Americas and Europe.<ref name="NehandaR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/04/21/pictures-uebert-angels-6-400-seater-harare-hippodrome-and-beethoven-hotel/ PICTURES: Uebert Angel’s 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome and Beethoven Hotel], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: April 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

+

+ ==Events==

+ == = Predictions ===

+ It was reported that ''' Angel ''' correctly predicted the death of the first President of Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Joseph Kabui. He is reported to have predicted the death of Michael Jackson and Margaret Thatcher as well. In ''' 2013 ''' , an online article stated that Angel announced that he had resurrected 29 people, <ref>[http://www.weekendpost.co.zw/articles/2013/09/27/i-resurrected-29-people-says-uebert-angel I resurrected 29 people, says Uebert Angel], 'Weekend Post', Published: 27 Sep 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> his publicist, however, denied such a claim was made.

===Miracle Money=== ===Miracle Money===

− Angel became popular when he reportedly performed the miracle money. He first performed the miracle in Botswana where an estimated P2,4 million was miraculously raised and given to congregants. The miracle money ranged from loans, banknotes, airtime and cash multiplication.<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2012/12/28/uebert-angel-produces-miracle-money/ Uebert Angel produces miracle money], 'Nehanda Radio', Published: 28 Dec 2012, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Miracle money involved congregants having their bank accounts filled with money. He repeated the said miracle in South Africa where hundreds of people were said to have received between R20 to R100 000. The miracle money was not received well in [[Zimbabwe]]. The then [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] Governor [[Gideon Gono]] reportedly said the miracle was against financial laws. As a result, Gono called for a press conference with Angel and [[Emmanuel Makandiwa|Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa]] who was also performing the same miracle at his church. At the press conference, Angel denied creating money but said the prophets were only restoring money that a congregant had lost.<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10206-Makandiwa,+Angel,+Gono+What+they+said/news.aspx Makandiwa, Angel, Gono: What they said], 'New Zimbabwe', Published: 6 Feb 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> + ''' Angel ''' became popular when he reportedly performed the miracle money. He first performed the miracle in Botswana where an estimated P2,4 million was miraculously raised and given to congregants. The miracle money ranged from loans, banknotes, airtime and cash multiplication. <ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2012/12/28/uebert-angel-produces-miracle-money/ Uebert Angel produces miracle money], 'Nehanda Radio', Published: 28 Dec 2012, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Miracle money involved congregants having their bank accounts filled with money. He repeated the said miracle in South Africa where hundreds of people were said to have received between R20 to R100 000. The miracle money was not received well in [[Zimbabwe]]. The then [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] Governor [[Gideon Gono]] reportedly said the miracle was against financial laws. As a result, Gono called for a press conference with ''' Angel ''' and [[Emmanuel Makandiwa|Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa]] who was also performing the same miracle at his church. At the press conference, Angel denied creating money but said the prophets were only restoring money that a congregant had lost. <ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10206-Makandiwa,+Angel,+Gono+What+they+said/news.aspx Makandiwa, Angel, Gono: What they said], 'New Zimbabwe', Published: 6 Feb 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref>

===Inducing Labour=== ===Inducing Labour===

− At one point Angel came under fire from women organisations after he reportedly performed a miracle that led a woman into labour. Angel allegedly stretched out his hands and placed them on the female congregant’s belly causing the woman to fall down, break her water and go into labour. The woman identified as 'Mai Masauso' was quickly taken out and confirmed to have dilated by as much as 2 cm.<ref>Eugene Majuru, [http://www.zimeye.org/uebert-angel-causes-outrage-through-miracle-baby-public-scene/ Uebert Angel causes Outrage Through ‘Miracle Baby’ Public Scene], 'Zim Eye', Published: 22 Mar 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Mai Masauso was then taken to hospital where she delivered a boy and named him Uebert. + At one point (±'''2013''') ''' Angel ''' came under fire from women organisations after he reportedly performed a miracle that led a woman into labour. ''' Angel ''' allegedly stretched out his hands and placed them on the female congregant’s belly causing the woman to fall down, break her water and go into labour. The woman identified as 'Mai Masauso' was quickly taken out and confirmed to have dilated by as much as 2 cm. <ref>Eugene Majuru, [http://www.zimeye.org/uebert-angel-causes-outrage-through-miracle-baby-public-scene/ Uebert Angel causes Outrage Through ‘Miracle Baby’ Public Scene], 'Zim Eye', Published: 22 Mar 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Mai Masauso was then taken to hospital where she delivered a boy and named him Uebert.

===Dysfunctional Electrical Gadgets=== ===Dysfunctional Electrical Gadgets===

− In one of his sermons in South Africa in 2013, Angel allegedly performed a miracle that saw all the dysfunctional electrical gadgets working again. Thousands of TVs, cell phones, laptops, refrigerators, stoves, and irons allegedly came to life in an instant. A car dead for two years was reportedly restored to function.<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/02/16/uebert-angel-makes-miracle-money-in-sa/ Uebert Angel makes ‘miracle’ money in SA], 'Nehanda Radio', Published: 16 Feb 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014 </ref> + In one of his sermons in South Africa in ''' 2013 ''' , ''' Angel ''' allegedly performed a miracle that saw all the dysfunctional electrical gadgets working again. Thousands of TVs, cell phones, laptops, refrigerators, stoves, and irons allegedly came to life in an instant. A car dead for two years was reportedly restored to function. <ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/02/16/uebert-angel-makes-miracle-money-in-sa/ Uebert Angel makes ‘miracle’ money in SA], 'Nehanda Radio', Published: 16 Feb 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref>

===Private Island=== ===Private Island===

+ In '''January 2022''', it was reported that '''Angel''' was selling his private island on Lake Victoria in East Africa. The island which was valued at US$4,7 million at the time is almost 200 acres in space and only 30 minutes from the mainland. <ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/28/uebert-angel-selling-private-island-in-lake-victoria-for-us4-7-million/ Uebert Angel selling private island in Lake Victoria for US$4.7 million], ''The Standard'', Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>

− In January 2022, it was reported that Angel was selling his private on Lake Victoria in East Africa. The island which was valued at US$4,7 million at the time is almost 200 acres in space and only 30 minutes from the mainland.<ref name = "TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/28/uebert-angel-selling-private-island-in-lake-victoria-for-us4-7-million/ Uebert Angel selling private island in Lake Victoria for US$4.7 million], ''The Standard'', Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref> + ===Prophecies = ==

− + = ===Liverpool Prophesy = ===

− ==Prophecies== + In ''' 2013 ''' ''' Angel ''' was alleged to have prophesied that Liverpool would get the English Premiership league, an allegation which he seriously denied. The following year he went on to file a US$1 500 000 defamation lawsuit against South African broadcasting station, SuperSport. <ref>, Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/prophet-angel-sues-supersport-for-us15m/ Prophet Angel sues SuperSport for US$1,5m], 'Herald', Published: 12 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Angel reported that a State Media paper misquoted him predicting a Liverpool win. In April 2014 he went on to predict a Chelsea win at the hands of Liverpool. He was said to have correctly prophesied the goals and it came to pass.<ref>Alwyn Mabehla, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/04/29/prophet-angel-predicts-chelsea-victory Prophet Angel predicts Chelsea victory], ''DailyNews'', Published: 29 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref>

− ===Liverpool Prophesy===

− In 2013 Angel was alleged to have prophesied that Liverpool would get the English Premiership league, an allegation which he seriously denied. The following year he went on to file a US$1 500 000 defamation lawsuit against South African broadcasting station, SuperSport.<ref>, Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/prophet-angel-sues-supersport-for-us15m/ Prophet Angel sues SuperSport for US$1,5m], 'Herald', Published: 12 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref> Angel reported that a State Media paper misquoted him predicting a Liverpool win. In April 2014 he went on to predict a Chelsea win at the hands of Liverpool. He was said to have correctly prophesied the goals and it came to pass.<ref>Alwyn Mabehla, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/04/29/prophet-angel-predicts-chelsea-victory Prophet Angel predicts Chelsea victory], ''DailyNews'', Published: 29 Mar 2014, Retrieved: 13 May 2014</ref>

===Predicting 2018 Zimbabwe Elections=== ===Predicting 2018 Zimbabwe Elections===

− Angel reportedly accurately predicted the [https://news.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwe-elections-2018/ Zimbabwe 2018 elections outcome]. He apparently made the prediction on 22 July 2018 that Emmerson Mnangagwa would win the elections. The elections were held on 30 July 2018 and Mnangagwa was declared the winner on Friday, 03 August 2018.<ref> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2018/08/05/angel-predicted-zanu-pf-would-win-election 'Angel predicted Zanu PF would win election' ],'' DailyNews Live, retrieved: 10 Aug 2018''</ref> + Angel reportedly accurately predicted the [https://news.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwe-elections-2018/ Zimbabwe 2018 elections outcome]. He apparently made the prediction on ''' 22 July 2018 ''' that [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] would win the elections. The elections were held on ''' 30 July 2018 ''' and Mnangagwa was declared the winner on Friday, '''3 August 2018 ''' . <ref> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2018/08/05/angel-predicted-zanu-pf-would-win-election 'Angel predicted Zanu PF would win election' ],'' DailyNews Live, retrieved: 10 Aug 2018''</ref>

− ==Car Lawsuit== + = ==Car Lawsuit = ==

− In December 2014, Ndabazinengi Shava accused Angel of defrauding him. He claimed that Angel swindled him of US$300 000 after he lured him to seed a vehicle, a Bentley, worth that amount on the basis that he was to reap more than thrice of what he had seeded.<ref name="DANIEL">Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/angel-up-for-300k-fraud/ Angel up for 300k fraud], ''The Herald'', published:12 Dec 2014,retrieved:13 January 2015"</ref> Shava also claimed that Angel had agreed to return the vehicle back if Shava failed to get his reward within 8 months.<ref name="DANIEL"/> Responding to these allegations, Angel stated that Shava was tarnishing his image on the grounds that he was never the owner of the car. Angel argued that , the vehicle belonged to Anderson Tagara and not Shava and that his brother Benjamin Mudzanire had purchased the vehicle from Tagara.<ref name="CONRAD">Conrad Mwanawashe, [http://www.herald.co.zw/uebert-angel-wants-court-to-dismiss-bentley-case/ Uebert Angel wants court to dismiss Bentley case], ''The Herald'', published:12 Jan 2012, retrieved:13 January 2015"</ref> + In ''' December 2014 ''' , Ndabazinengi Shava accused ''' Angel ''' of defrauding him. He claimed that ''' Angel ''' swindled him of US$300 000 after he lured him to seed a vehicle, a Bentley, worth that amount on the basis that he was to reap more than thrice of what he had seeded. <ref name="DANIEL">Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/angel-up-for-300k-fraud/ Angel up for 300k fraud], ''The Herald'', published:12 Dec 2014,retrieved:13 January 2015"</ref> Shava also claimed that ''' Angel ''' had agreed to return the vehicle if Shava failed to get his reward within 8 months. <ref name="DANIEL"/> Responding to these allegations, ''' Angel ''' stated that Shava was tarnishing his image on the grounds that he was never the owner of the car. ''' Angel ''' argued that the vehicle belonged to Anderson Tagara and not Shava and that his brother Benjamin Mudzanire had purchased the vehicle from Tagara. <ref name="CONRAD">Conrad Mwanawashe, [http://www.herald.co.zw/uebert-angel-wants-court-to-dismiss-bentley-case/ Uebert Angel wants court to dismiss Bentley case], ''The Herald'', published:12 Jan 2012, retrieved:13 January 2015"</ref>

− It was later on reported that Shava, the man who sued Uebert Angel over a Bentley allegedly was having a bad luck. + It was later on reported that Shava, the man who sued ''' Uebert Angel ''' over a Bentley , allegedly was having a bad luck.

{{#ev: youtube|https://youtu.be/Yg65GhF-k3Q ||| A man who sued Prophet Uebert Angel over a Bentley now having a bad luck|frame|}} {{#ev: youtube|https://youtu.be/Yg65GhF-k3Q ||| A man who sued Prophet Uebert Angel over a Bentley now having a bad luck|frame|}}

− ==Relationship with Tudor Bismark == + = ==Relationship with Tudor Bismark = ==

− In June 2015, Angel was caught up in controversy after [[Tudor Bismark]] of [[Jabula International Ministries]] made allegations that the former was making allegations that he was affiliated to Jabula Ministries. Bismark accused Angel and his spiritual son [[Passion Java]] of misrepresenting facts. In his quest to clarify the matter, Bismark wrote on his website that;<blockquote> "We - Chichi and I, and the ministries under our covering - do not endorse Passion Java and Uebert Angel, nor do we fellowship with them in any way. We have not sent them nor do they represent us in any capacity."<ref name="Tudor bismark2">, [http://www.tudorbismark.org/statement-from-bishop-tudor-bismark Statement from Bishop Tudor Bismark, Jabula NLM International],''Tudor Bismark'', published:Jun 2015 ,retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref></blockquote> + In ''' June 2015 ''' , ''' Angel ''' was caught up in controversy after [[Tudor Bismark]] of [[Jabula International Ministries]] made allegations that the former was making allegations that he was affiliated to Jabula Ministries. Bismark accused ''' Angel ''', and his spiritual son [[Passion Java]] , of misrepresenting facts. In his quest to clarify the matter, Bismark wrote on his website that;<blockquote> "We - Chichi and I, and the ministries under our covering - do not endorse Passion Java and Uebert Angel, nor do we fellowship with them in any way. We have not sent them nor do they represent us in any capacity."<ref name="Tudor bismark2">, [http://www.tudorbismark.org/statement-from-bishop-tudor-bismark Statement from Bishop Tudor Bismark, Jabula NLM International],''Tudor Bismark'', published:Jun 2015 ,retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref></blockquote>

− ==Refusal of Entry into Zambia== + = ==Refusal of Entry into Zambia = ==

− In May 2017, Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly were denied entry into Zambia because of allegations that Angel was supporting Zambia’s opposition. He was accused of giving a lot of money into opposition leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential bid in 2016. The prophet and his wife Beverly were reportedly sent back to the UK on arrival in Zambia after they had refused to comply with stringent conditions that had been set by the government of Zambia. <ref name="SM">{{cite web |author = |date = May 7, 2017 |title = Uebert Angel denied entry into Zambia because he is accused of backing opposition financially|work = Pindula |publisher = |url =http://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/05/07/uebert-angel-denied-entry-Zambia-accused-backing-opposition-financially/#.Wct9W1uCzIV |accessdate = September 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> + In ''' May 2017 ''' , ''' Uebert Angel ''' and his wife Beverly were denied entry into Zambia because of allegations that ''' Angel ''' was supporting Zambia’s opposition. He was accused of giving a lot of money to opposition leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential bid in ''' 2016 ''' . The prophet and his wife Beverly were reportedly sent back to the UK on arrival in Zambia after they had refused to comply with stringent conditions that had been set by the government of Zambia. <ref name="SM">{{cite web |author = |date = May 7, 2017 |title = Uebert Angel denied entry into Zambia because he is accused of backing opposition financially|work = Pindula |publisher = |url =http://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/05/07/uebert-angel-denied-entry-Zambia-accused-backing-opposition-financially/#.Wct9W1uCzIV |accessdate = September 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

− ==Social Responsibility== + = ==Social Responsibility = ==

− Angel was reportedly involved in charity work since the inception of his church in 2007. Through its [[Adopt a Family]] Scheme, the less privileged families get monthly groceries in addition to having their children's school fees paid. Angel also runs a soup kitchen for the elderly at [[Bako reDonhodzo]] in [[Harare]]'s [[Highfield]] suburb Harare. He and his wife Beverly give full course meals. Angel's reach is not only confined in [[Zimbabwe]]. He adopted a 74-year-old Motswana widow [[Jessie Molahlehqi]] and her four grandchildren who were living in poverty.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/03/16/the-other-side-of-uebert-angel/ The other side of Uebert Angel], 'NewsDay', Published: 16 Mar 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2013</ref> In Zambia, Beverly has donated thousands of dollars worth of goods. + ''' Angel ''' was reportedly involved in charity work since the inception of his church in ''' 2007 ''' . Through its [[Adopt a Family]] Scheme, the less privileged families get monthly groceries in addition to having their children's school fees paid. ''' Angel ''' also runs a soup kitchen for the elderly at [[Bako reDonhodzo]] in [[Harare]]'s [[Highfield]] suburb Harare. He and his wife Beverly give full course meals. ''' Angel ''' 's reach is not only confined in [[Zimbabwe]]. He adopted a 74-year-old Motswana widow [[Jessie Molahlehqi]] and her four grandchildren who were living in poverty. <ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/03/16/the-other-side-of-uebert-angel/ The other side of Uebert Angel], 'NewsDay', Published: 16 Mar 2013, Retrieved: 13 May 2013</ref> In Zambia, Beverly has donated thousands of dollars worth of goods.

− ==Adultery Allegations== + = ==Adultery Allegations = ==

In '''April 2018''', '''Angel''' was alleged to have extra-marital affairs. In reports, a fellow congregant named Melody Dzingai reportedly 'set him up' with other women. These allegations were made by Leeroy Elliot who exposed the [[WhatsApp]] messages. Elliot reportedly said In '''April 2018''', '''Angel''' was alleged to have extra-marital affairs. In reports, a fellow congregant named Melody Dzingai reportedly 'set him up' with other women. These allegations were made by Leeroy Elliot who exposed the [[WhatsApp]] messages. Elliot reportedly said

Line 166: Line 165:

The chats are not genuine. In fact, my sister lost her two iPhone and a Samsung S8 phones. We have made a police report and Elliot must return the phones. Elliot demanded R50 000 but we refused to be blackmailed and he threatened that he was going to expose what he calls dirty messages, but it’s all fake. He is bitter because he was fired as Melody’s personal driver. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/01/man-on-the-run-for-allegedly-exposing-congregant-organising-women-for-prophet-ubert-angel/ Uebert Angel Adultery Scandal: Messages Expose Congregant Who Organises Women For Prophet ], ''PindulaNews, Published: 1 April 2018 , Retrieved: 3 April 2018''</ref></blockquote> The chats are not genuine. In fact, my sister lost her two iPhone and a Samsung S8 phones. We have made a police report and Elliot must return the phones. Elliot demanded R50 000 but we refused to be blackmailed and he threatened that he was going to expose what he calls dirty messages, but it’s all fake. He is bitter because he was fired as Melody’s personal driver. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/01/man-on-the-run-for-allegedly-exposing-congregant-organising-women-for-prophet-ubert-angel/ Uebert Angel Adultery Scandal: Messages Expose Congregant Who Organises Women For Prophet ], ''PindulaNews, Published: 1 April 2018 , Retrieved: 3 April 2018''</ref></blockquote>

− ==Al Jazeera== + = ==Al Jazeera = ==

In '''March 2023''', the [[Insurance and Pensions Commission]] (IPEC) wrote to insurance companies asking for information on [[Ewan Macmillan]] and '''Uebert Angel'''. This was after the duo appeared in snippets of an [[Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary|Al Jazeera]] documentary on corruption and looting in Zimbabwe, which had not yet been released. In '''March 2023''', the [[Insurance and Pensions Commission]] (IPEC) wrote to insurance companies asking for information on [[Ewan Macmillan]] and '''Uebert Angel'''. This was after the duo appeared in snippets of an [[Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary|Al Jazeera]] documentary on corruption and looting in Zimbabwe, which had not yet been released.

<bockquote> The Insurance and Pensions Commission (the Commission) is required in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapler 9:24] to coordinate with Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in the assessment of the money laundering and terrorist financing risks to which the country is exposed. <blockquote/> <ref name=" IPEC Requests Information On Ewan Macmillan And Uebert Angel"> https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/23/ipec-requests-information-on-ewan-macmillan-and-uebert-angel/ IPEC Requests Information On Ewan Macmillan And Uebert Angel], Pindula, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 23 March 2023''</ref> <bockquote> The Insurance and Pensions Commission (the Commission) is required in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapler 9:24] to coordinate with Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in the assessment of the money laundering and terrorist financing risks to which the country is exposed. <blockquote/> <ref name=" IPEC Requests Information On Ewan Macmillan And Uebert Angel"> https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/23/ipec-requests-information-on-ewan-macmillan-and-uebert-angel/ IPEC Requests Information On Ewan Macmillan And Uebert Angel], Pindula, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 23 March 2023''</ref>

− In '''March 2023''', an [[Al Jazeera]] documentary called Gold Mafia (the first of four) alleged that Uebert Angel, an influential Zimbabwean diplomat (appointed March 2021 by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]), offered to use his status to launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme. The documentary alleges that gangs have turned Western sanctions into an opportunity to smuggle large quantities of gold and launder hundreds of millions of dollars through a complex web of companies and bribes. Al Jazeera reporters , posed as Chinese nationals who were looking to launder large sums of money. The 44-year-old Angel, who claims to be a prophet and heads a congregation — the Good News Church — with branches in 15 countries, his business partner [[Rikki Doolan]], said they could facilitate this. + In '''March 2023''', an [[ Aljazeera 2023 Zimbabwe Corruption Documentary| Al Jazeera]] documentary called '' Gold Mafia '' (the first of four) alleged that ''' Uebert Angel ''' , an influential Zimbabwean diplomat (appointed ''' March 2021 ''' by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]), offered to use his status to launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme. The documentary alleges that gangs have turned Western sanctions into an opportunity to smuggle large quantities of gold and launder hundreds of millions of dollars through a complex web of companies and bribes. Al Jazeera reporters posed as Chinese nationals who were looking to launder large sums of money. The 44-year-old Angel, who claims to be a prophet and heads a congregation — the Good News Church — with branches in 15 countries, his business partner [[Rikki Doolan]], said they could facilitate this.

Central to Angel’s alleged gold-for-dirty money operations was [[Henrietta Rushwaya]], president of the Zimbabwe Miners Association. Rushwaya, is also the niece of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], and told Angel and the reporters on a phone call that smuggling 100kg of gold each week would be no problem. “They can buy the gold directly in cash, because we are the only sector in the country that is paying in foreign exchange on a cash basis,” Rushwaya said during the call. Doolan offered to set up a face-to-face meeting with Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in '''2021'''. The gang also offered to help launder money by building properties near the tourist town of Victoria Falls. <ref name=" Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme"> [https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/23/top-zimbabwe-ambassador-gold-smuggling Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme], Al Jazeera, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 30 March 2023''</ref> Central to Angel’s alleged gold-for-dirty money operations was [[Henrietta Rushwaya]], president of the Zimbabwe Miners Association. Rushwaya, is also the niece of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], and told Angel and the reporters on a phone call that smuggling 100kg of gold each week would be no problem. “They can buy the gold directly in cash, because we are the only sector in the country that is paying in foreign exchange on a cash basis,” Rushwaya said during the call. Doolan offered to set up a face-to-face meeting with Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in '''2021'''. The gang also offered to help launder money by building properties near the tourist town of Victoria Falls. <ref name=" Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme"> [https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/23/top-zimbabwe-ambassador-gold-smuggling Top Zimbabwe ambassador involved in gold smuggling scheme], Al Jazeera, Published: 23 March 2023, Retrieved: 30 March 2023''</ref>

==Books== ==Books==

Line 187: Line 185:

==Trivia== ==Trivia==

Line 201: Line 198:

|image_alt= Uebert Angel Biography |image_alt= Uebert Angel Biography

}} }}

+

