* Swimming is allowed in the rivers, however, there are crocodiles, visitors are encouraged to be very cautious and keep away from deep pools. <ref name="ZimFieldGuide"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/umfurudzi-safari-park Umfurudzi Safari Park], ''ZimFieldGuide, Published: , Retrieved: 13 April 2018''</ref>

* Day and night drives - Many species of animals can be seen during game drives and there are also

*Day and night drives - Many species of animals can be seen during game drives and there are also *picnic sites along certain routes (visitors are not allowed to deviate from these designated sites and routes.)

The Park was opened after independence in ''' 1980 ''' . The Park is 76,000 hectares and on its eastern edge, Mazowe River and the Umfurudzi River flow through the southern portion of the park before joining Mazowe River. Umfurudzi Park was a target for poaching and overhunting in the late '''1990'''s .

At 100.7 KM at Madziwa Mine secondary School turn right, also signposted “Umfurudzi Park 15 KMs.” Proceed approximately 100 metres through the shopping centre, turn right and then left in front of the Madziwa Clubhouse where there is another signpost for “Umfurudzi Park.” The road does a few turns through the old Madziwa Mine processing plant. At 101.6 KM turn left on a tar road that has some potholes and reaches the old Mazaiwa Mine at 108.3 KM. Umfurudzi Park Gate is at 109 KM. The Park Office is 8 kilometres from the Gate on a good gravel road. High clearance is recommended; but 4WD is not required, except during the rainy season from November to April. [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-central/ umfurudzi-safari-park]

Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) [[ Shamva ]] Road; 15.4 KM pass [[ Ewanrigg ]] turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach [[ Bally Vaughn ]] entrance on the left. 44.0 KM reach Murmurgwe rock art turnoff on the left, 68.8 KM reach the [[ Bindura ]] road on the left and continue on into Shamva, but continue on straight. The road becomes a mixture of narrow and double tar here with steep drop-offs from the narrow tar. Beware some minibus taxis do not get off the narrow tar. 73.7 KM cross the [[ Mazowe ]] River; 95.4 KM cross the Umfurudzi River.

'''Umfurudzi Park''' is a national park in the [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. Animals found in the park include [[ elephants ]] , [[ giraffe ]] , [[ buffalo ]] , eland and [[ sable ]] antelope, impala and wildebeest and pangolin. The park is managed by [[ Pioneer Corporation Africa ]] (PCA) and [[Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority]] ZPWMA.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year around

Hours 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM =

+263 777005763; +2634705432

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are charged

Background

The Park was opened after independence in 1980. The Park is 76,000 hectares and on its eastern edge, Mazowe River and the Umfurudzi River flow through the southern portion of the park before joining Mazowe River. Umfurudzi Park was a target for poaching and overhunting in the late 1990s.

Activities

Activities which can be done on the park include:

Guided bush walks to see the wildlife, flora and fauna

Camping

Mountain hiking

Day and night drives - Many species of animals can be seen during game drives and there are also

picnic sites along certain routes (visitors are not allowed to deviate from these designated sites and routes.)

Fishing – the Mazowe and Umfurudzi rivers have varieties of fish.

Photography

Canoeing

Bird watching – 340 species have been recorded

Visiting the San rock art and dry-stone walling monuments

Swimming is allowed in the rivers, however, there are crocodiles, visitors are encouraged to be very cautious and keep away from deep pools. [1]

