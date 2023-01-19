Difference between revisions of "Umguza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Umguza''' is a district in Matabeleland North. It is also a constituency of parliament. ==Government== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
==Government==
==Government==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umguza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umguza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
* [[Obert M. Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,
|+
* [[Obert M. Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,
* [[Edmond L Masuku]] of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,
* [[Edmond L Masuku]] of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,
* [[Leornard K Mhlanga]] of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,
* [[Leornard K Mhlanga]] of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,
Latest revision as of 06:02, 19 January 2023
Umguza is a district in Matabeleland North. It is also a constituency of parliament.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umguza returned to Parliament:
- Obert M. Mpofu of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,
- Edmond L Masuku of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,
- Leornard K Mhlanga of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,
- Mark Mbayiwa of ZAPU with 736 votes or 3.13 percent,.
Total 23 478 votes