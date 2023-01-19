Difference between revisions of "Umguza"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 06:02, 19 January 2023

Umguza is a district in Matabeleland North. It is also a constituency of parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umguza returned to Parliament:

Total 23 478 votes

