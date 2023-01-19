Difference between revisions of "Umguza"

* [[Leornard K Mhlanga]] of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,

* [[Leornard K Mhlanga]] of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,

* [[Edmond L Masuku]] of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,

* [[Edmond L Masuku]] of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,

* [[ Obert Mpofu| Obert M. Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,

* [[Obert M. Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umguza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umguza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Umguza is a district in Matabeleland North. It is also a constituency of parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umguza returned to Parliament:

Obert M. Mpofu of Zanu PF with 16 025 votes or 68.26 percent,

Edmond L Masuku of MDC-T with 5 387 votes or 22.94 percent,

Leornard K Mhlanga of MDC with 1 330 votes or 5.66 percent,

Mark Mbayiwa of ZAPU with 736 votes or 3.13 percent,.

Total 23 478 votes