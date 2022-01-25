Pindula

Latest revision as of 11:07, 25 January 2022

Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo.

The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Background

Umzingwane was designated a Private Game Reserve in 1968 and subsequently a Recreational Park under the Parks and Wild Life Act (1975).


References

