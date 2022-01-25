Difference between revisions of "Umzingwane Recreational Park"
Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo.
The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Background
Umzingwane was designated a Private Game Reserve in 1968 and subsequently a Recreational Park under the Parks and Wild Life Act (1975).