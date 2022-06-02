The park is based on the [[ Umzingwane ]] Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.

'''Umzingwane Recreational Park''' is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of [[Bulawayo]].

Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo.

Background

Umzingwane was designated a Private Game Reserve in 1968 and subsequently a Recreational Park under the Parks and Wild Life Act (1975).



