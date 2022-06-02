Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Umzingwane Recreational Park"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Umzingwane Recreational Park''' is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of [[Bulawayo]].  
 
'''Umzingwane Recreational Park''' is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of [[Bulawayo]].  
  
The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.  
+
The park is based on the [[Umzingwane]] Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.  
  
 
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 21: Line 21:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
  
 
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]
 
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Latest revision as of 15:05, 2 June 2022

Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo.

The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Background

Umzingwane was designated a Private Game Reserve in 1968 and subsequently a Recreational Park under the Parks and Wild Life Act (1975).


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Umzingwane_Recreational_Park&oldid=118240"