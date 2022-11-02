Difference between revisions of "Umzingwane Recreational Park"
Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo.

The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Latest revision as of 10:20, 2 November 2022
Umzingwane Recreational Park is situated about 38 kilometres south-east of Bulawayo. The park is based on the Umzingwane Dam and has limited wildlife and some good birdlife. It is under Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Background
Umzingwane was designated a Private Game Reserve in 1968 and subsequently a Recreational Park under the Parks and Wild Life Act (1975).