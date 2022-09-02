Difference between revisions of "Unganai Tarusenga"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's
|+
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's]] . He was then reelected in the July 2018elections.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
2 January 1961in Bikita
|−
==
|+
==
|+
|+
|+
==
##Career##
##Career##
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
==
|+
=
|−
|+
=
|+
=
|+
=
|+
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
Revision as of 06:46, 2 September 2022
|Unganai Tarusenga
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Unganai Tarusenga is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency. He was then reelected in the July 2018 elections.
Personal Details
Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- Career##