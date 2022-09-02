|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency . He was then reelected in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections.

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

Service/Career

Events

