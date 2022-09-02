Pindula

Unganai Tarusenga is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency. He was then reelected in the July 2018 elections.  
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency. He was then reelected in the '''July 2018''' elections.  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Unganai Dickson Tarusenga was born on 2 January 1961 in Bikita
'''Born:''' '''2 January 1961''' in [[Bikita]].
  
==Political career==
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Events==
  
==Further Reading==
  
==References==
Unganai Tarusenga
Unganai Tarusenga.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Unganai Tarusenga is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency. He was then reelected in the July 2018 elections.

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

    Career


Events

Further Reading

References

