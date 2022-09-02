* '''Unganai Dickson Tarusenga''' of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Unganai Tarusenga''' (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[ MDC Alliance ]] and [[CCC]] parties . He was first elected to [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency.

'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party . He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency . He was then reelected in the '''July 2018''' elections .

Unganai Tarusenga (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance and CCC parties. He was first elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes, Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,

Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,

Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

Events

Further Reading