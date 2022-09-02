Difference between revisions of "Unganai Tarusenga"
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance. He was elected parliamentin July 2013to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency.
Latest revision as of 06:49, 2 September 2022
|Unganai Tarusenga
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Unganai Tarusenga (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance and CCC parties. He was first elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
- Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
- Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
- Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.