Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Unganai Tarusenga"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency. He was then reelected in the '''July 2018''' elections.  
+
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[MDC Alliance]] and [[CCC]] parties. He was first elected to [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 88: Line 88:
  
 
==Service/Career==
 
==Service/Career==
##Career##
+
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
+
* '''Unganai Dickson Tarusenga''' of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
 
+
* [[Norbet Jinjika]] of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
 +
* [[Adam Puzo]] of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
 +
* [[Marcos Sanyanga]], Independent, with 55 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 109: Line 111:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politician]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
  
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]

Latest revision as of 06:49, 2 September 2022

Unganai Tarusenga
Unganai Tarusenga.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Unganai Tarusenga (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance and CCC parties. He was first elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

  • Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
  • Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
  • Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
  • Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

Events

Further Reading

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Unganai_Tarusenga&oldid=120041"