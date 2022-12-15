Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Unganai Tarusenga"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[MDC Alliance]] and [[CCC]] parties. He was first elected to [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency.  
+
'''Unganai Tarusenga''' (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[MDC Alliance]] and [[CCC]] parties. He was first elected to [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency in [[Chitungwiza]].  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 88: Line 88:
  
 
==Service/Career==
 
==Service/Career==
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[St Mary's]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Unganai Tarusenga''' of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,
 +
* [[Tendekayi Maswata]] of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,
 +
* [[John Dzvingwe]] of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
 +
* 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''13 495 votes'''
 +
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* '''Unganai Dickson Tarusenga''' of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
 
* '''Unganai Dickson Tarusenga''' of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
Line 111: Line 118:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]

Latest revision as of 12:15, 15 December 2022

Unganai Tarusenga
Unganai Tarusenga.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Unganai Tarusenga (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance and CCC parties. He was first elected to parliament in July 2013 to represent St Mary's Constituency in Chitungwiza.

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

  • Unganai Tarusenga of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,
  • Tendekayi Maswata of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,
  • John Dzvingwe of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
  • 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.

Total 13 495 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

  • Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
  • Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
  • Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
  • Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

Events

Further Reading

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Unganai_Tarusenga&oldid=121811"