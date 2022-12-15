* '''Unganai Dickson Tarusenga''' of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.

* [[John Dzvingwe]] of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,

* [[Tendekayi Maswata]] of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,

* '''Unganai Tarusenga''' of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[St Mary's]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Unganai Tarusenga''' (Unganai Dickson Tarusenga) is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[MDC Alliance]] and [[CCC]] parties. He was first elected to [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[St Mary's]] Constituency in [[Chitungwiza]] .

Personal Details

Born: 2 January 1961 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Events

