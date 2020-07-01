Difference between revisions of "Unifreight Africa Limited"

Unifreight has the largest depot distribution network in Zimbabwe with 33 depots strategically situated around the country. There are 8 depots in [[ Harare ]] , 2 in [[ Beitbridge ]] , 2 in [[ Bulawayo ]] and 1 each in [[ Bindura ]] , [[ Chegutu ]] , [[ Chinhoyi ]] , [[ Chipinge ]] , [[ Chiredzi ]] , [[ Gokwe ]] , [[ Gwanda ]] , [[ Gweru ]] , [[ Hwange ]] , [[ Kadoma ]] , [[ Kariba ]] , [[ Karoi ]] , [[ Kwekwe ]] , [[ Marondera ]] , [[ Masvingo ]] , [[ Mutare ]] , [[ Mutoko ]] , [[ Mvurwi ]] , [[ Rusape ]] , [[ Victoria Falls ]] and [[ Zvishavane ]] . Unifreight also has a large, modern fleet of vehicles, with 56 tractors, 100 C&D vehicles, 173 trailers, 14 passenger coaches and 5 Heavy Haulage Vehicles, to facilitate contracts with some of Zimbabwe’s biggest corporations.

Unifreight operates through the brands of SWIFT, BULWARKandSKYNET. Unifreight is the only logistics solution company in Zimbabwe that can boast a truly nationwide network, guaranteeing delivery and service anywhere within 48 hours.

Unifreight was originally formed in the UK in 1946 as United Transport Company. The United Transport Company was later sold to British Electric Traction in 1971 which was, as a whole, bought out by Rentokil (UK) in 1996, then finally acquired by locally owned Pioneer Corporation Africa in 2011 in the form of a reverse listing. Over the years, various transport operations were acquired across Southern Africa growing the fleet and increasing its versatility Operating within Zimbabwe for nearly 70 years, Unifreight is a proudly Zimbabwean, well-established, national transport company. Unifreight specialises in courier, express-freight, full loads, consolidated shipments, abnormal loads; providing fully maintained and monitored contract/hire fleets and providing comprehensive logistics solutions

'''Unifreight Africa Limited ''' is a listed corporation on the [[ Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ]] . The companies within the Group can boast over 100 years of combined experience in the local and regional transport industry, covering most areas of the transport sector, ranging from Courier services to Abnormal Loads. Unifreight is also the only logistics company in [[ Zimbabwe ]] that can boast a truly nationwide network, guaranteeing delivery and service anywhere within 48 hours.

History

Current Situation

Future Goals

Zimbabwe is strategically situated within Southern Africa and has good trading relationships with its neighbours. Freight movement is done mostly via road network as the rail infrastructure is often unreliable. Unifreight Africa Limited will be exploring regional opportunities as well as consolidating its Zimbabwean operations. Unifreight Africa Limited is confident that the future is bright and will always be willing and able to provide logistics solutions for every need.