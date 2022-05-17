Difference between revisions of "United Refineries"
See [[List of Externalised Money: (March 2018)]] number 26.
==Products & Brands==
|Headquarters
|Khami Road Extension, Kelvin Industrial Sites, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Busisa Moyo (CEO)
|Brands
|Roil, Unity, Vogue, Image Soap, Sunshine
|Services
|FMCG Manufacturing
|Website
|www
United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company is led by Busisa Moyo who is its current Chief Executive Officer.
The company exports to countries in the region such as Namibia.
In 2018, URL announced that it was preparing to list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
As from 20 December 2013, the company started operating as a subsidiary of Grindrod Limited.
See List of Externalised Money: (March 2018) number 26.
The current CEO of the company is Busisa Moyo.
Products & Brands
- Roil Cooking Oil
- Sunshine Cooking Oil
- Image Family Bath Soap
- Vogue Beauty Soap
- Star Laundry Bar
- Roil Mayonnaise