Difference between revisions of "United Refineries"

United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company is led by Busisa Moyo who is its current Chief Executive Officer.

The company exports to countries in the region such as Namibia.

In 2018, URL announced that it was preparing to list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

As from 20 December 2013, the company started operating as a subsidiary of Grindrod Limited.

Products & Brands

Roil Cooking Oil

Sunshine Cooking Oil

Image Family Bath Soap

Vogue Beauty Soap

Star Laundry Bar

Roil Mayonnaise