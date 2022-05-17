Difference between revisions of "United Refineries Limited"

United Refineries is an integrated edible oil, soap, and stockfeed manufacturing company in Zimbabwe. It is one of the largest manufacturers in the country.

The company has brands in personal care, hygiene, and value-added agro-products categories.

The current CEO of the company is Busisa Moyo.

Brands

Roil Cooking Oil

Sunshine Cooking Oil

Image Family Bath Soap

Vogue Beauty Soap

Star Laundry Bar

Roil Mayonnaise